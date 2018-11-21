Alexa-enabled Nighthawk X10 Router gets £107 sliced off its price for Black Friday

We've seen some really tidy computing deals land so far during the Black Friday sales, however this is by far the best reduction we've seen on a router, and pleasingly it is on the very well-reviewed Nighthawk X10 AD7200 Smart WiFi Router from Netgear.

This router has won a series of awards since release and delivers a seriously impressive hardware package and software suite, which combined allow for ridiculously fast speeds and top-rate range coverage, too.

Check out the full details of the deal below:

Netgear R9000 Nighthawk X10 Tri-Band AD7200 (7.2 Gbps) Smart Wi-Fi Router –Alexa enabled | £284.99 at Amazon (was £392)

If you've been looking for a high-end router then this Black Friday deal should definitely appeal. That's because Amazon has knocked a very substantial £107 off the Netgear R9000 Nighthawk X10, a multiple award-winning router that sits among the very best on the market. As well as being Tri-Band and packing a powerful 1.7 GHz quad core processor, X10 is also Alexa enabled, too. Retailing right now for £284.99, down from £392.View Deal

Gamers should also take a look at the stunning Nighthawk Pro Gaming XR500, which received a perfect 5-star score from T3 on review and delivered, for gamers, a best-in-class router solution, with its revolutionary DumaOS interface allowing gamers to quickly and simply tweak every aspect of their connection to stabilise ping, reduce lag, and even ensure quality local connections.