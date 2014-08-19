Activision might be planning movie studio for game adaptations

Activision-stamped games could be getting a Marvel Studios-style treatment if reports of an in-house movie department are true...

Activision might be building its very own movie studio that would produce big screen game adaptations in-house.

Games like Call of Duty are often compared to movies due to the linear play, focus on storytelling, action scenes, and cinematics, so the move wouldn't be that farfetched.

Sources, chattering via The Information, reckon the game studio's cinema wing would function in the same way Marvel Studios produces blockbuster movies based on the Marvel comics.

"The publisher of blockbuster games including “Call of Duty” and “Skylanders” is currently mulling a plan to launch an entertainment studio, where it would produce its own movies and TV shows rather than simply license its titles to outside partners," reads the TI report.

Licensing to outsiders is typically risky business as external producers have too much creative license over projects and can end up creating poor game-to-film adapations.

An in-house studio would mean the game devs and the movie team could work closely to ensure the feature film stays true to its source material.

Activision, obviously, hasn't muttered a word on the news, and will likely keep hush until everything's confirmed on their end.

If the reports are true then characters like Soap and Captain Price could be landing on the silver screen in the near future, although we hope CoD movie adaptations will ship sans the angry 12-year-olds that seem to plague XBL lobbies.

It's worth noting that Activision owns Blizzard, whose World of Warcraft game is already being produced as a movie, scheduled for release in March 2016.

Source The Information