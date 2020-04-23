York 20kg Cast Iron Dumbbell Spinlock Set in STOCK at The Fitness Superstore!

Everyone, keep calm! We found the best dumbbell deal at the Fitness Superstore which is not even a deal but still the best bargain home gym buy of the last couple of weeks, ever since all dumbbells and kettlebells sold out from everywhere. Get the York 20kg Cast Iron Dumbbell Spinlock Set for £59.99. And this adjustable dumbbell is IN STOCK, right now, buy it while you can.

The York 20kg Cast Iron Spinlock Dumbbell Set is as basic as it gets, perfect for a purist home gym and for people who need only the essential home gym equipment, let it be because they haven't got space or because they know that all you need for a full body workout is a pair of adjustable dumbbells.

This York Dumbbell set is super durable and dumbbells are fully adjustable, offering you ample amount of variety in weight selection. Quick and easy to load up the weight plates, simply slide the desired plates onto the bars and then spin on the collars to secure the plates in place.

Ideal for starters, the York 20kg Cast Iron Dumbbell Spinlock Set features knurled handles for a secure grip, plastic spinlock collars and solid, durable weight plates. considering you can't buy any reasonably priced home weight sets anywhere at the moment, this might be your best option to get an adjustable dumbbell set for under £500 for a while.

The set contains:

4 x 0.5kg cast iron plates

4 x 1.25kg cast iron plates

4 x 2.5kg cast iron plate

4 x plastic spinlock collars

2 x spinlock bars

