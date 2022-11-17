85-inch Samsung 4K HDR TV falls to cheapest ever price in Black Friday sale

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

If you're serious about your home cinema setup and are looking to upgrade to one of the best 80+ inch TVs to sit at the centre of it, then the 85-inch Samsung AU7100 is well worth checking out at Amazon right now.

The 85-inch Samsung AU7100 is worth checking out not only because it is a 5-star TV, but also because it is now available for the lowest price it has ever been at Amazon.

View the 85-inch Samsung AU7100 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

At 85 inches this panel is a home cinema enthusiast's dream. The immersion delivered by screens is increased noticeably when you pass the 50-inch mark, so the fact that this screen isn't just 55-inch, or 65-inch, or even 75-inch, but a monstrous 85 inches in size, means maximum, elite-tier immersion.

In our 80+ inch TV buying guide, we list the AU7100 as the 'best affordable 80+ inch TV', making it a great choice in our opinion, and especially so at this price.

(opens in new tab) Samsung AU7100 85-inch 4K HDR Smart TV: now £1,299 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

This 5-star Samsung 4K HDR TV is now available for the lowest price it has ever been at Amazon. It delivers a screen size that will be ideal for home cinema enthusiasts, with a massive, incredibly immersive 85-inch 4K HDR display delivered along with Samsung's top-rate Smart TV platform for accessing popular streaming apps like Netflix and Disney+. Richer Sounds has price matched this deal, too (opens in new tab).

We officially confirmed that this TV has never been cheaper at Amazon with the independent price tracking tool camelcamelcamel (opens in new tab), which shows the £1,299 price has never been beaten.

Like the idea of this TV but would prefer a smaller size? Well, the 43-inch version is available right now at Very for £329, too.

What we like about the AU7100 range, too, is that there truly is a really wide range of sizes to choose from within it, ranging from 43 inches right up to this behemoth 85-inch panel, meaning no matter the size of room you've got, it has something that will likely fit.

To see all of today's best prices on AU7100 panel sizes check out the deal chart below.

Why consider the Samsung AU7100 4K HDR TV

The biggest reason why you should consider the Samsung AU7100 for your next TV upgrade is that, as we show in our full Samsung AU7100 review, this is a 5-star 'Platinum Award' winning TV.

On review, we praised the AU7100's 'detailed, composed 4K images' as well as its 'good contrast and motion handling', 'solid performance for gaming' and 'great smart TV features'. We concluded that it delivered 'bold and beautiful 4K images', before bestowing a maximum score of 5 stars to it and our coveted Platinum Award.

And this 85-inch panel is the biggest size you can buy this 5-star TV in. Providing you've got the room for it, then you can't get so much quality screen for less money right now, making it our top massive TV on a budget choice.

This is one of the very best Black Friday deals we've seen in the super large TV sector in the Black Friday sales, making it easy to recommend.