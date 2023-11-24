7 Black Friday gift card deals to make your Christmas shopping easier

The best Black Friday deals are here and I’ve just found seven gift card deals you need to shop this year. Gift cards are always handy at Christmas, especially if you don’t know what to buy someone, and in the Amazon Black Friday Week sale , you can save up to 20% on gift cards right now.

View all Gift Card deals at Amazon

At Amazon, you can find cheap deals on gift cards from a variety of retailers. The best gift card deals I’ve found are on cinemas, restaurants and Apple but you can also find special offers where you can earn rewards.

For most gift cards, the discount is already applied but for select gift cards, you may need to use a discount code. For Apple gift cards, you must enter the code APPLEBFW23 at the checkout to get a £10 promotional reward (more details on this below). Take a look at the best seven gift card deals in the Black Friday sales below.

Apple Gift Card: use APPLEBFW23 for £10 reward

Get a £10 promotional reward when you place an order of £100 or more in total on select Apple gift cards. All you have to do is select ‘Apply Promotion’ before adding your gift card of choice to your basket and add APPLEBFW23 at the checkout.

Vue Gift Card: was £25 , now £21.25 at Amazon

The Vue Gift Card is 15% off in the Amazon Black Friday sale. You can choose between £25 or £35 and can be spent on cinema tickets, snacks, drinks or VIP upgrades in your cinema branch of choice.

Odeon Gift Card: was £40 , now £34 at Amazon

Get 15% off the Odeon Gift Card at Amazon. This deal is available on the £25 (£21.75) or the £40 (£34) gift card allowance and can be used at your local Odeon for money off your ticket or snack prices.

Cineworld Gift Card: was £30 , now £25.50 at Amazon

The Cineworld Gift Card is 15% off in the Amazon Black Friday deals. Choose between £20 or £30 and give someone money off their next cinema visit at Cineworld.

Pizza Hut Gift Card: was £20 , now £16 at Amazon

The Pizza Hut Gift Card is 20% off in the Black Friday sales. While this gift card isn’t valid for Pizza Hut Delivery, it’s a nice gift to give to a friend or family member to have a nice meal out at Pizza Hut for cheaper.

New Look Gift Card: was £25 , now £21.25 at Amazon

Who doesn’t love clothes?! With 15% off this New Look gift card (which is available on £25 or £40), you can give someone the gift of clothes, shoes and other accessories this Christmas.