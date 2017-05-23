5 reasons you should ditch your Macbook for the new Huawei Matebook X

Everyone's favourite Chinese company, Huawei, has just announced a trio of new laptops (or ‘MateBooks’, as Huawei likes to call them).

These range from a 2-in-1 tablet/laptop hybrid, the Matebook E, to a business-type 15-incher, the Matebook D.

But it's the super sexy Matebook X you should be interested in. Here are five reasons you should trade in your Macbook for one.

1. It's the smallest 13-inch laptop, in the world

The Matebook X measures just 12.5 mm x 286 mm × 211 mm, and weighs approximately 1.05 kg. That's smaller than a piece of A4 paper, yet it also manages to pack a 13-inch screen, thanks to some Skinny bezels. The similarly sized Macbook only manages an 12-inch display.

2. Do your ears a favour with Dolby Atmos audio

Huawei has worked with Dolby to develop the speaker system. These speakers use a dual motor design, making them more efficient, and ultimately louder, despite their diminutive physical size.

3. Premium design, like a smartphone

Huawei has taken everything it learned from making premium smartphones, and has applied that to laptop design. That means CNC diamond cut bezels, and a solid aluminium casing. It really does look great.

It comes in Space Gray, Prestige Gold, and Rose Gold. Sadly no Greenery.

4. Comes with a USB-C Adapter, for free

Yes, there are only two USB-C ports and a headphone jack, but unlike Apple, Huawei will include a USB-C adapter in the box, which adds HDMI, USB, and more.

5. Cooling materials found inside a space suit

With no fan and pretty powerful guts, you'd expect the Matebook X to get pretty hot. But Huawei has used material found in space suits to dissipate the heat. It stores the heat, then slowly releases it.

Specs

Size: 12.5 mm x 286 mm ×211 mm

Weight: approximately 1.05 kg

Screen: 13 inch, 2160 x 1440 pixels, 200 pixels per inch (PPI), 350 nits

Processor: 7th Generation Intel Core i5-7200U or 7th Generation Intel

Core i7-7500U

GPU: Intel HD Graphics 620

Storage and RAM: 256 GB/512 GB SSD and 4 GB/8 GB LPDDR3

Battery: 5449mAh@7.6V

Local video playback time: approximately 10 hours

Pricing:

i5/8GB/256GB SSD 1399 €

i5/8GB/512GB SSD 1599 €

i7/8GB/512GB SSD 1699 €

