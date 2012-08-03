4G LTE BlackBerry PlayBook tablet announced by RIM

RIM announces the 4G LTE BlackBerry PlayBook tablet, which supports the fourth-generation mobile internet, set to be rolled out in the UK by the end of 2013

BlackBerry maker RIM has launched the new 4G LTE BlackBerry PlayBook tablet, which it claims is considerably “faster” than the original BlackBerry Playbook.



David J. Smith, Executive Vice President, Mobile Computing at RIM, said: “We're excited to bring customers the first BlackBerry PlayBook tablet with support for 4G LTE networks.”



4G LTE BlackBerry PlayBook: Features



It sports a 7-inch display, front and rear facing HD cameras, 32GB of memory and stereo speakers.



RIM claims that the tablet, which runs on the firm's OS 2 software, delivers “exceptional, high-fidelity, fast web experience that supports more HTML5 functionality than any other native tablet browser on the market2”



In addition to 4G support, which is expected to be widely available in the UK by the end of 2013, the slate also comes equipped with BlackBerry Balance technology, which keeps sensitive information, such as work documents, secure and separate from personal information.



Users also have access to BlackBerry App World and the BlackBerry Video Store which offers a wealth of movies to download. The HDMI output means users can hook it up to their TVs to watch their flicks on the big screen.



4G LTE BlackBerry PlayBook: Release date & price



The 4G LTE BlackBerry PlayBook tablet will be released in Canada first on August 9, and will reach Europe “in the coming months”. A price-point is yet to be allocated.