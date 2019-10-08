3 Philips Air Fryers just got tasty Black Friday style price cuts

As the weather gets cooler and wetter, thoughts of food increasingly turn to warm comfort foods, and what can be more comforting than a bowl of fries with salt, malt vinegar, ketchup and – yes! – mayonnaise?

The trouble is, a big bowl of deep-fried potatoes isn't especially healthy. That's where air fryers come in, enabling you to fry using a fraction of the fat that you'd use in a traditional deep fat fryer, so you can enjoy those chips guilt-free.

According to Philips, the Philips Air Fryer uses 80% less fat than a traditional deep fat fryer, and you can also use it to grill, bake and even roast dishes, so you can save money when compared to using the oven.

The Air Fryer has an integrated timer so you can pre-set cooking times, the removable nonstick drawer and food basket are dishwasher safe, and the compact design means it won't take up too much counter space.

Sound good? As part of the Philips One Week Hero Deals at Amazon, three Philips Air Fryers have had a price cut and they're Black Friday style deals worth snapping up today.

This Philips Air Fryer has been given an average rating of 4.5 out of 5 by over 2,000 Amazon customers who say it's easy to use and – crucially, when compared with old fashioned deep fat fryers – easy to clean. It has an 800g capacity and comes with a two year warranty. As far as we know, this deal runs all week.View Deal

This compact air fryer provides 800g capacity, and provides 1,300 Watts of power. This particular deal ends at midnight on 8 October 2019 but we think the £99.99 deal for the model above is a better deal anyway.View Deal

This 2,100 Watt model (more power = faster results) of air fryer sets itself apart from the others in this roundup with its digital screen for easy control of time and temperature. It's also larger, with a 3 litre / 1.2 kg capacity which Philips says will feed up to five people. Deal ends 27 October 2019.View Deal

3 toppings you really need to try on your French fries

If you've ever been to a Dutch snack bar, you'll know that they know how to top off a portion of fries to turn them into little cartons of joy. Here are three Nederlandse snackbar toppings you must try. Eet smakelijk!

1. Patatje flip: fries with satay sauce and mayonnaise on top.

2. Patat speciaal: fries with ketchup and mayonnaise and a sprinkling of finely chopped raw onions on top.

3. Patatje oorlog: Oorlog translates as 'war' and that's basically what happens here as your fries are drenched in satay sauce, mayonnaise and topped off with chopped raw onion. Some regions add curry sauce, too. A decadent delight.