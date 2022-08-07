3 more surprisingly adult movies you won't believe are on Disney+ – they make Prey look like Mickey Mouse

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Disney used to be synonymous with family-friendly entertainment and cartoon animals. Nowadays, its most famous films are still largely wholesome fare with an upbeat message – Frozen, for instance, is not a film likely to offend anyone. However, as with the Force in Star Wars, there is a dark side. It used to be a fun game to try to find adult movies on Disney Plus. Since it acquired stakes in Star, Fox, Hulu and a wealth of other grown-up studios and content owners, not so much. Disney's streaming channel is now awash with violence, challenging themes and, everyone's favourite: 'wound detail'. There's still not a great deal of sex, admittedly, but if you want stabbing, swearing and narcotics, Disney+ is definitely not a Mickey Mouse outfit.

The most recent and celebrated violent movie on Disney Plus is Prey. A surprisingly good prequel to Arnold Schwarzenegger's 1988 action movie, Predator, Prey features limbs being lopped off, death by laser-guided arrows and a hideous monster with a crab where it's mouth should be. If you enjoyed that – and the films in my previous guide to films you won't believe are on Disney+ – why not check these ones out next?

Predator: extreme violence, persistent threat, wound detail, toxic masculinity

This movie was made by 20th Century Fox, which is now a subsidiary of Disney.

If you enjoyed Prey, be warned: you very well may not like Predator, the film that kick-started this rickety franchise, way back in the 80s. The 'good' guys here are hulking, muscle-bound thugs, led by a guy called 'Dutch', played by Arnold Schwarzenegger. These are huge men, they are armed with an arsenal approximately the size of the army of a medium-sized country, and they are pissed.

One-liners fly, as do bullets, laser ray guns, off-colour jokes about vaginas… you name it, it gets violently flung around. This is not a very PC film. At one point, Arnie's army deforest a huge expanse of rain forest with heavy weaponry, in a hilariously inept attempt to kill the titular Predator. At another, a man has his head melted and exploded by the beast's shoulder-mounted laser cannon – it looks like a melon full of blood being dropped off the roof of a carpark. Oh, and it ends with Arnie avoiding a full-on nuclear blast by jumping over a small mound.

Predator absolutely crushes Prey in every department apart from nuance and subtlety – but those are very overrated attributes in my opinion.

The Omen 3: The Final Conflict: wound detail, infanticide, Satan worship, blasphemy, absolutely outrageous dialogue

This movie was also made by 20th Century Fox.

Yes, Disney+ has a film where Satan's offspring is played by the cool dad from Jurassic Park. When people think of Sam Neill now, they think of an avuncular figure who turns up in family-friendly films and is very likeable. But once, he was a steely-eyed young man, playing the son of Satan – and he clearly relished every moment of it.

In Omen III: The Final Conflict, Neill is entirely believable as Damien, son of the Prince of Darkness. Which is just as well, because nothing else about this movie is remotely plausible. Showing the acting chops that eventually landed him that plum role in Jurassic Park, Neill somehow manages to deliver dialogue such as the following without wincing, laughing, or walking off set while firing his agent:

"Oh my Father, Lord of Silence, Supreme God of Desolation, though mankind reviles yet aches to embrace, strengthen my purpose to save the world from a second ordeal of Jesus Christ and his grubby mundane creed. Show man instead the raptures of Thy kingdom. Infuse in him the grandeur of melancholy, the divinity of loneliness, the purity of evil, the paradise of pain."

Anyway, as the film wends its way from Damien plotting to take over the world, through to a finale where he literally calls out Jesus Christ for a fight, there are plenty of nasty deaths to enjoy. A particularly choice moment is a Satanist mother ironing a baby to death, and biffing her husband in the face with the same iron when he raises an objection to this. And why? Because Sam Neill has ordered his minions to kill every newborn in Britain, because he is worried one of them may be the second coming of Jesus. Well you can't be too careful, can you?

Not enough? There are also people burned alive, stabbed, killed with a shotgun and fatally mauled by big, vicious dogs. All the effects have that gnarly, early-80s cheapness, so they don't look real but they sure do look nasty. Throughout, Sam looks like he's having the time of his life.

Fresh: cannibalism!

This film was made by Disney subsidiary Hulu.

In this rom-com with a twist, Daisy Edgar-Jones from Normal People 'meets cute', as they say, with Sebastian Stan – ie: Bucky Barnes out of Captain America. She is bored with online dating, and so they commence a whirlwind romance. That sounds wholesome, doesn't it? However, in a twist which you have to admit nobody can claim to have seen coming, Stan turns out to be… a cannibal! And he wants to eat her! No, really: literally eat her.

They say there are no taboos left in movies, but I think anything involving people eating people is always unlikely to sit well with a lot of viewers. I haven't seen this particular film. However while the Daily Mail described it as 'disgusting, depraved and dull' – to be fair, they say that about everything – on Rotten Tomatoes it is rated – yes – 'Fresh'. It's got an 81% positive rating. So probably Fresh is actually a good film – it's just a rather odd one to find on Disney+. Then again, Beauty and the Beast is a pretty messed-up 'romantic' story when you think about it, isn't it?