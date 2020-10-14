3 best Amazon Prime Day trainers deals: save on women's Nike, New Balance & Under Armour

It's the final day of Amazon Prime Day, but there are still plenty of great bargains to be found! And if you're in the market for some new running shoes, these Prime Day trainers deals for women are right up your alley.

A host of major brands are included in the Prime Day fitness deals, and we've picked three of the best trainer deals from Nike, New Balance and Under Armour - with savings of up to 40%.

If none of the pairs below take your fancy, check out our pick of the best running shoes.

Nike Women's Air Zoom Pegasus 37 Trail Running Shoe | Prices from £83.07 | RRP £119.99 | Save up to £36.92 at Amazon These Pegasus 37 trainers offer ultimate cushioning thanks to Nike's Air Zoom and React foam technology, making them perfect for regular runners - or just everyday wear. They come in a range of colours, although it's only the black and white pair pictured that are discounted as part of Amazon Prime Day - but it's a classic colour combination that will work with your workout and everyday wardrobe. View Deal

New Balance Women’s Ryval Run W Running Shoe | Prices from £25.91 | Were £65 | Saving up to £39.09 at Amazon With an elegant, low-cut design and no-stitch upper, the New Balance Ryval Run trainers are a sleek, lightweight running shoe. The durable sole gives great grip, making them perfect for both treadmill and outdoor road runs. With a pop of mint green and purple against an indigo background, they're also a stylish choice.View Deal

Under Armour Women's Charged Impulse Knit Running Shoe | On sale at £38.67 | RRP £64.95 | Saving you £26.28 at Amazon Cushioned, flexible and lightweight, these are a great all-round running shoe. With a neutral sole, they're suitable for most people, plus they come with reflective details - handy for making sure you're seen when out running as the days get darker. They're also available in half sizes, helping to ensure you find your perfect fit.View Deal

