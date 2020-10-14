3 best Amazon Prime day Fitbit deals: up to £70 off Versa 2, Inspire & Inspire HR

Amazon Prime Day is into it's final hours, but there's still time to bag a bargain! Especially if you're after a great Fitbit deal.

Fitbits are some of the best fitness trackers around, so it's no surprise they're amongst the most in-demand Prime Day fitness deals. And there are three incredible deals live right now that you won't want to miss, specifically on the Fitbit Versa 2, the Fitbit Inspire and the Fitbit Inspire HR.

For today only, you can save anywhere between £30 and £70 on these models, which are all available in a range of colours - meaning there's a Fitbit deal for everyone. At these prices we think they'd make a great Christmas gift. But if you miss out, don't worry - there's still the Black Friday deals to look forward to in November.

In case you are looking for a the best deals on a particular Fitbit device, we've got those too: here are the best Fitbit Versa Lite and Versa 2 deals and also the best Fitbit Charge 3 and Charge 4 deals. Are you here to find out which one is the best Fitbit? We can help you with that too.

Fitbit Versa 2 Fitness Smartwatch | On sale for £129.99 | Was £199.99 | You save £70 at Amazon

Fitbit Versa 2 is remarkably similar to the original Versa but has subtly but noticeably better styling, slightly better battery life and an always-on screen – a long overdue addition that is especially useful when working out. The main improvement is the inclusion of the Amazon Alexa voice assistant. She responds to your orders and queries in text form only, mind.View Deal

Fitbit Inspire Fitness Tracker | On sale for £38.99 | Was £69.99 | You save £31 at Amazon

The Fitbit Inspire measure all-day steps, distance, active minutes and calories burned. It has a battery life of up to five days and also recognises activities automatically. What it doesn't do is measure/track heart rate, for that, you'll need an Inspire HR. If you are not keen on monitoring heart rate all day, get this bargain.View Deal

Fitbit Inspire HR Fitness Tracker | On sale for £59.99 | Was £89.99 | You save £30 at Amazon

As well as being able to do all that the Fitbit Inspire can, the Fitbit Inspire HR also has a built in optical heart rate sensor and therefore can track HR all day, determine resting heart rate, identify heart rate zones, estimate cardio fitness level and monitor sleep stages too. Plus it also has over 15 'goal-based' exercise modes too.View Deal

Amazon Prime Day alternative sales – UK