How to live stream Portugal v Switzerland and watch the World Cup 2022 from anywhere

Portugal and Switzerland have met on five different occasions in the last six years. The Swiss side took two victories, including most recently, when the sides met in the summer. This World Cup 2022 game will undoubtedly be the most crucial though, as both sides look to set up a quarter final clash with the winner of the Morocco v Spain game.

Both sides picked up two wins and a loss to progress from their respective groups. Switzerland showed tremendous resolve to overcome Serbia in the final game of their group, proving that their determination has the power to win games.

That resolve is admirable, but I can't see it being enough to take on Portugal. They have a squad peppered with fantastic talent and will feel extra pressure to succeed from national icon Cristiano Ronaldo, who is likely to be playing in his last ever World Cup. A collected performance from Portugal should see off the Swiss side.

Portugal v Switzerland: kick-off time and stadium

Portugal v Switzerland will kick off at 7pm GMT. It will take place at the Lusail Stadium in Al Daayen, which has a capacity of 88,966.

For fans in Switzerland, that's an 8pm CET kick-off. Those in Australia looking to catch the action will need to be up early, with the match starting at 6am AEDT. And that's 11am PT / 2pm ET for anyone in the USA looking to watch

Portugal v Switzerland: How to watch if you're out of the country

If you find yourself out of the country during the World Cup 2022, you may find that your usual method of watching doesn't work. Fear not, though – the best VPNs can help you navigate around geo-restrictions, to watch as you would when you were sat at home.

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN is our pick of VPN providers (opens in new tab)

With its consistent high speeds and wealth of security features, alongside its ability to unlock geo-restricted content, you can live stream England vs Iran with ExpressVPN. Better still, right now, you get an extra three months free when you sign up, making it even better value.

Portugal v Switzerland: how to watch in the UK

(opens in new tab) Watch Portugal v Switzerland live on ITV (opens in new tab) If you're in the UK you can watch all the coverage as it happens on ITV

Fans based in the UK can watch every moment of World Cup 2022 action for free. The broadcast rights are shared between BBC and ITV, with the final being shown on both. Oh, and you'll need a TV license.

If you're looking to watch online, you can use BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) and ITV Hub (opens in new tab) to stream the games live.

Out of the country right now?

Use ExpressVPN to watch the World Cup 2022 from abroad (opens in new tab)

Portugal v Switzerland: how to watch in the USA

Coverage in the USA is split between FOX and Fox Sports 1, with FOX showing all of the knockout games. If you don't have cable TV, there are still options.

Sling TV (opens in new tab) offers more than 30 channels including both FOX and FS1. Another option is Fubo TV (opens in new tab), which is more costly, but comes with more than 100 channels, including both FOX and FS1, so you can watch every moment.

If you're out of the country and want to keep up with the action, use ExpressVPN to tune in to the World Cup 2022 from abroad (opens in new tab).

Portugal v Switzerland: how to watch in Australia

In Australia, the entire tournament will be free to view on SBS, and SBS On-Demand (opens in new tab).

Out of the country for the World Cup? Use ExpressVPN to watch SBS (opens in new tab) as if you were at home.