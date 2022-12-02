How to live stream England v Senegal and watch the World Cup 2022 from anywhere

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

England put in a series of strong performances in Group B, drawing in the England v USA game, but taking all three points in the England v Iran and Wales v England games to top their group. Now in the last 16, the Three Lions will have their eyes firmly set on the World Cup 2022 final.

Senegal are the first side to stand in their way. The African champions are without national legend Sadio Mane, after he was injured prior to the tournament commencing. Don't let that fool you though – this side is packed full of talent and will be ready to take the game to Southgate's side.

That being said, I feel like England have the quality to see off Senegal and book a place in the quarter finals. They looked comfortable for large portions of the group stage and, if they can maintain that level, should be good value to move forward. Jude Bellingham will be the difference maker for England. His intelligent, confident runs were crucial in the final third during the opening trio of games, and I'd expect more of the same from the youngster.

England v Senegal: kick-off time and stadium

England v Senegal will kick off at 7pm GMT. It will take place at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, which has a capacity of 68,895.

That means an early start for Australian fans looking to watch the game, as kick-off is 6am AEDT. Fans in the USA looking to catch the action will be able to do so over lunch, as kick off is 11am PT / 2pm ET.

England v Senegal: How to watch if you're out of the country

If you find yourself out of the country during the World Cup 2022, you may find that your usual method of watching doesn't work. Fear not, though – the best VPNs can help you navigate around geo-restrictions, to watch as you would when you were sat at home.

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN is our pick of VPN providers (opens in new tab)

With its consistent high speeds and wealth of security features, alongside its ability to unlock geo-restricted content, you can live stream England vs Iran with ExpressVPN. Better still, right now, you get an extra three months free when you sign up, making it even better value.

England v Senegal: how to watch in the UK

(opens in new tab) Watch England v Senegal live on ITV (opens in new tab) If you're in the UK you can watch all the coverage as it happens on ITV

Fans based in the UK can watch every moment of World Cup 2022 action for free. The broadcast rights are shared between BBC and ITV, with the final being shown on both. Oh, and you'll need a TV license.

If you're looking to watch online, you can use BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) and ITV Hub (opens in new tab) to stream the games live.

Out of the country right now?

Use ExpressVPN to watch the World Cup 2022 from abroad (opens in new tab)

England v Senegal: how to watch in the USA

Coverage in the USA is split between FOX and Fox Sports 1, with FOX showing all of the knockout games. If you don't have cable TV, there are still options.

Sling TV (opens in new tab) offers more than 30 channels including both FOX and FS1. Another option is Fubo TV (opens in new tab), which is more costly, but comes with more than 100 channels, including both FOX and FS1, so you can watch every moment.

If you're out of the country and want to keep up with the action, use ExpressVPN to tune in to the World Cup 2022 from abroad (opens in new tab).

England v Senegal: how to watch in Australia

In Australia, the entire tournament will be free to view on SBS, and SBS On-Demand (opens in new tab).

Out of the country for the World Cup? Use ExpressVPN to watch SBS (opens in new tab) as if you were at home.