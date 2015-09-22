Apple watchOS 2 now available: how Apple is powering up your wrist

Previous Next 2/10

2. Custom watch faces

Perhaps in an attempt to catch up with Androind Wear, which has thousands of watch faces available, Apple has also announced some new faces.

Taking centre stage was the new Photo Face, what allows you to choose any image from your Photo Stream, and set it as a watch face. You can crop, and zoom into the image, to make sure it looks just right.

You can also select groups of images, which will cycle every time you glance at your watch.

Apple also showed off a Time Lapse face, which runs a Time Lapse image in the background of your watch face. Apple have chosen several locations, such as Shanghai, and Big Ben, to feature.