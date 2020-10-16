Wiggle Black Friday deals: the best Wiggle offers on bikes, turbo trainer, watches, apparel and more

Black Friday might be synonymous with people trampling over each other for non-branded TV deals in Walmart but if you want to buy some new cycling or running gear instead, come right this way as we have the best Wiggle Black Friday deals here. We also expect some great Cyber Monday deals to surface in the near future.

Can't wait for either of these prominent shopping dates to arrive? Have a look around in the Wiggle Outlet and shop the best cycling and running deals today. Some quick links to the best Wiggle deals at the moment:

What to expect for Wiggle Black Friday 2020

Based on what we saw last year, we expect a Black Friday-themed month from Wiggle in 2020. Last year, Wiggle Black Friday deals ran from 7 November all the way until the 5 December and given how popular running and cycling became in the last half a year, it wouldn't be that much of a surprise to see some serious discounts in these categories.

• Check out the Wiggle Black Friday hub (currently pretty sparse)

Depending on how Wiggle would like to time its 4-week deals extravaganza, Wiggle Black Friday either happen between 2-29 November or 9 November – 6 December. The latter is more likely as that also includes Cyber Monday in it.

As for brands, Rapha, Under Armour, Castelli and dhb products was massively discounted in 2019 when it comes to cycling and running apparel. The best turbo trainers have also seen some deep discounts, so did the best cycling computers, including top models from Garmin.

Elite Drivo Direct Drive FE-C Smart Trainer | On sale for £719 | Was £999 | You save £280 at Wiggle

It might look like the Nostromo for the Alien movies but the Elite Drivo Direct Drive FE-C Smart Trainer is not a scary beast. The Drivo is interactive and features a 24-point power measuring system, with a +/- 1% accuracy, for each pedal stroke. Drivo is also quiet, can simulate slopes up to 24% and works with third party apps too. View Deal

Best Wiggle Black Friday deals on bicycles

Although 2021 bikes are available a plenty at Wiggle already, we expect some of the older models to receive a price cut, including Cube and Vitu models. In 2019, you could save £630 on the Vitus ZX-1 CR Disc Road Bike that came equipped with a Shimano 105 groupset. Although that bike is now sold out, similar models will likely to receive price cuts on black Friday.

• Shop road bikes at Wiggle

As well as electric bikes, electric scooters will most likely also be discounted for Black Friday at Wiggle. Both categories saw a huge surge in demand over the last few months and also cost quite a bit so it would make sense to offer a few models for a more attractive price.

Zannata Z25 Road Bike | On sale for £699 | Was £899 | You save £200 at Wiggle

The Zannata Z25 Road Bike will probably not rival the top of the range Pinarello models but for the price, it's a decent road bike equipped with a Shimano Claris groupset, Velox Roadrunner wheels and Schwalbe Racepac tyres. The aluminium frame and fork help keep the overall weight to a minimum without making the bike too rigid.View Deal

Best Wiggle Black Friday deals on running gear

Wiggle is one of the number one destination for the best running shoes online and has an extensive range of running shoes from the likes of Hoka One ONe, Asics, Adidas, Nike and more. Under Armour saw some good discounts last year so one can hope UA shoes and workout apparel will be discounted for Black Friday 2020 too.

• Shop all running shoes at Wiggle

You'd better keep an eye out for last year's models, such as the Asics Gel-Kayano 26 and the older UA HOVR Infinite models. Naturally, Adidas and Nike shoes will also be discounted too, maybe even more than how much they are already are at the moment.

Adidas SL20 Running Shoes | On sale for £78.99 | Was £99.95 | You save £20.96 at Wiggle

The Adidas SL20 is one of the best Adidas running shoes that came out in 2020, also one of the cheapest ones. Better still, it is also discounted at Wiggle, making it even more accessible to runners who might enjoy the lightness and responsiveness of the Lightstrike foam. An absolute bargain.View Deal

Best Wiggle Black Friday deals on fitness wearables

One of last year's best seller running watch on Wiggle was this Garmin Forerunner 735XT bundle. We don't think it can get much cheaper than how cheap it already is but who knows, this now 4 years old watch might surprise us once again. As well as that, other Garmin watch deals might surface too for Black Friday as there are plenty of older models available still such as the Garmin Forerunner 935 and the Garmin Forerunner 645.

• Shop all watches and wearable tech at Wiggle

But there is more to running watches than just Garmin watches. Polar and Suunto watches might end up being discounted too, and especially in the light of the newly announced Polar Vantage V2, the watch's predecessor and the Vantage M might receive some juicy price cuts.