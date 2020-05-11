If you've got little ones, you might be in the process of trying to figure out where to buy kids' face masks right now. Most countries are now advising you wear a face covering or mask in public places, and that goes for children aged two and above, too. Read on for our pick of the best places to order children's face masks, in the US and the UK (adults – we've got you covered too, in our guide to where to buy a face mask).

These kids' face masks are designed to appeal to children, and – crucially – fit snugly on little faces. Advice varies from country to country (and state to state) but generally, you should be wearing them in areas where it's difficult to socially distance effectively, such as on public transport and in shops.

Kids' face masks in the US

Face masks | $18 for one at Vistaprint

There are some super-fun designs on offer at Vistaprint, from dinosaurs to planets. These kids' face masks aren't the cheapest in this list, but they look good quality and durable, with reinforced stitching, plus a 3D chin structure and a nose bridge for a snug fit. There's a replaceable nanofiber filter, too.

Free shipping by 28 MayView Deal

Anti-dust kids face masks | 24 for $27.89 at Walmart

Grab a 24-pack of kids face masks at Walmart right now. These are made from a breathable spongy material, designed to filter small particles from the air.View Deal

Cotton face mask | $30 for 3 at Los Angeles Apparel

These machine-washable face masks are 100% cotton and can be adjusted to fit snugly around your child's nose. Unfortunately, the kids face mask size is only currently available on a few of the different colourways. These masks are made from thick French Terry fabric, and constructed in the US.View Deal

Protective face mask with filter | $36 for 4 at Vida

If your child is aged 5 and up, these face masks from Vida should fit. They have a multi-layer PM2.5 Filter featuring 2 layers of Meltblown Filter and 1 layer of Carbon Activated Fabric, to effectively filter out particles. Adjustable straps and an integrated metal nose strip ensures a close fit on your child's face. There's a discount if you go for a multipack, and a few nice bright colours to choose from.View Deal

Kids face mask variety pack | $12.50 for 5 at Old Navy

Head to Old Navy for a bargain multi-pack of kids face masks. These are pleated, triple layer designs, and if the photo on the site is anything to go by, there are fun fabrics on offer (although you can't choose your fabrics).

Available for preorder, shipping est. 7 JuneView Deal

Disney Face Masks | £19.99 for 4 at the Disney Store

Whether your child is into Elsa, Pooh Bear, Mike Wazowski or Baby Yoga, there's a face mask for them at the Disney Store. There are Star Wars, Marvel, Pixar or Classic Disney sets to choose from, in small, medium and large sizes.

Available for preorder, shipping est. 29 July

Kids' face masks in the UK

Face masks | £17 for one at Vistaprint

You'll have to wait until the end of May for one of these Vistaprint kids face masks. If you can make do until then, these look like a good choice: they're designed to fit snugly to the face, with a 3-dimensional chin structure, double-stitching and a nose bridge, plus a replaceable nanofiber filter. There are also lots of fun, kid-friendly fabric designs to choose from.

Free shipping by 28 MayView Deal

HYPE face masks | £9.99 for one, 24.99 for 3

HYPE has lots of bold and bright kids' face masks to choose from, including ones with an integrated FFP1 filter. Profits from some designs are going to the NHS, too. View Deal