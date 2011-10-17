Weird and wonderful gadgets to buy this month

By T3 Magazine
1/16
Elgato Eyetv Mobile: Turn your iPad into a Proper Freeview television using this handy
2/16
reasonably-priced plug-in. (£100)
3/16
Aquapac wet + dry backpack: Protect your gadgets from evil H20. This 25-litre bag is Classified as ‘storm-proof’. (£65)
4/16
Bookman bike lights: Innovative cycle lamps that clip easily onto frame or handle bars via the magic of bungee cord. (£17)
5/16
Canon X Mark I Mouse Slim: Multi-function laser frankenmouse with a built-in calculator. (£35)
6/16
Dyson Hot: The same Airblade tech that cooled you down with no buffeting now offers to heat you up. Still no buffeting. (£270)
7/16
Epson G-850HD: HD projector
8/16
iDock
9/16
coffee machine and robot dog (but not the last two). (£612)
10/16
Jawbone icon HD + the Nerd: Sync music from your computer and calls from your mobile to this bluetooth headset. (£87)
11/16
Griffin Helo TC Helicopter: An app-controlled chopper like Parrot’s AR.Drone but much more affordable. (£35)
12/16
Zumreed X2 hybrid headphones: Headphones! They’re also speakers! They’re red! Now
13/16
your life is complete. (£120)
14/16
Heimplanet ‘The Cave’ Tent: Easy to to put up in minutes
15/16
with inflatable poles and a sturdy Geodesic design. (£437)
16/16