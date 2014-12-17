Best HD webcams for Skype video calling over Christmas

By Max Parker
Logitech C930 E
With its 90 degree field of view, full HD capabilities and neat autofocus features, this is one of the finest dedicated webcams available today. Rightlight 2 tech combined with a Carl Zeiss lens provide pin-sharp images and videos, even when the lighting isn't ideal. It'll pan, tilt and zoom too, so you can conduct chats with multiple people without cutting someones head off.
£85 | Logitech
Creative Live! Cam Connect HD 1080
Creative's webcam offering packs CrystalVoice technology to provide noise reduction and cancel out any annoying background noise significantly. You can also share your recorded 1080p HD videos on YouTube or Facebook with a single click. There's also additional software that allows you to spy on your home by checking on your mobile device or PC.
£79.99 l Creative
Hercules HD Twist Webcam
An affordable and colourful option that's great for laptops lacking a dedicated webcam. It streams video at 720p and looks good in the process with sound coming from a noise reducing microphone. The flexible stand gives you freedom to attach the camera to a variety of things, including a monitor or just letting it stand up by itself.
£24.99 | Hercules
Logitech B910
This webcam is designed specifically for group meetings as it features a super wide angle 16:9 lens that'll ensure all the members of your family are always in full view. Carl Zeiss optics and a fast autofocus keep the pictures crispy, while two integrated microphones deliver stereo sound.
£60 | Logitech
Logitech HD Pro Webcam C920
Boasting full 1080p HD Skype video calls and video recording, the C920 also features dual stereo mics, 720p HD on most instant messaging services and a trendy Carl Zeiss lens for clear imaging. Most importantly, Logitech Fluid Crystal technology ensures the feed is not jumping all over the place.
£89.99 l Logitech
HP HD-4110 Webcam
With a built-in directional digital microphone and face tracking you won't have to keep adjusting your webcam position or telling everything and everyone around you to keep their voices down. Crisp video is offered here with full 1080p HD and TrueVision technology, all at a wallet-friendly price.
£34.80 l HP
Logitech Broadcaster
While it's not a 1080p shooter like the C920, the Mac and iOS friendly wireless 720p HD web cam let's you record footage and transmit 50ft away from your desktop. There's a toggle mode to switch between views from the built-in camera on your computer and the one on the webcam, it'll play nice with UStream while the case doubles as a stand to keep your hands free to perform in front of the camera.
£169 | Logitech
Microsoft LifeCam Studio
The snazzy studio cam offers a high-precision glass element lens for sharp image quality teamed together with TrueColour technology controlling the exposure to keep you looking bright and clear. Microsoft offer a 1080p HD sensor and 720p HD video quality with this cam, while auto focus kicks in from four inches to infinity and beyond.
£89.99 l Microsoft