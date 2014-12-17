Best HD webcams for Skype video calling over Christmas

Previous Next 7/8

Logitech Broadcaster

While it's not a 1080p shooter like the C920, the Mac and iOS friendly wireless 720p HD web cam let's you record footage and transmit 50ft away from your desktop. There's a toggle mode to switch between views from the built-in camera on your computer and the one on the webcam, it'll play nice with UStream while the case doubles as a stand to keep your hands free to perform in front of the camera.

£169 | Logitech