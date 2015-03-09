Wear yrself fitter!

By Joe Svetlik
1/8
Ducere Lechal
These aren't just any shoes. They feature haptic feedback, which is the same tech in your phone that buzzes when you press an on-screen button. Sync it to your phone via Bluetooth, and they can buzz to give you directions: feel the left shoe buzz, for example, and you know to turn left. They can also track your performance during sports. Don't like the natty red finish? They're available as insoles, so you can wear them with any pair of shoes or trainers. The Wearable Technology Show will see them launched to a UK audience.
£TBC, lechal.com
2/8
MyZone MZ-3
Getting started on an exercise regime is easy. It's sticking with it that's the hard part. MyZone was set up to help people go the course. The MZ-3 is its latest tracking system, and features Bluetooth so you can upload your stats from your phone (the previous model was sans Bluetooth). It's also rechargeable, which is another improvement over its predecessor. The app aims to gamify the experience of getting fit and healthy, while social media integration will make it all the worse if you skip that training session. Be warned, there's nowhere to hide.
£TBC, myzone.org
3/8
Ambiotex Smart Garment
This brains of this prototype is called "the TechUnit". This has an electronic circuit and movement sensor, a processor and Bluteooth for pinging the info to your phone. Ambiotex claims this helps it measure biometric data with "medical" precision, giving you plenty of info to chomp through so you can tweak your training appropriately. The app analyses your breathing patterns and gives you messages like “You're doing well” or in our case, "Stop, you're about to have a heart attack". You can also feed the data into other sports apps - handy if the layout isn't to your liking.
£TBC, ambiotex.com
4/8
Sports Performance Tracking GameTrak
This might look like a sports bra, but it's a highly complex piece of kit. It records your vital data and sends it back to the coach who can analyse the results. Running on empty? He'll know. Not giving the requisite 110 per cent? Ditto. As well as being very useful for number-crunching coaches, it should make the athletes up their game, as it'll be painfully obvious if they're slacking. It's meant for the pros, but there's no reason you can't kit out your Sunday league team with it. Unless you're the one slacking, of course.
£TBC, sportsperformancetracking.com.au
5/8
Myontec Mbody
Most wearable tech focuses on the upper body, so these shorts stand out from the crowd for reasons other than their unforgiving fit. Don them, attach the MCell and get running; data is sent to the Mbody Live app on your phone, and that data includes advanced stuff like muscle load and balance. If you don't want to take your phone with you, you can view your workout info in the cloud from any connected device. Because it focusses on core details like the differences between your right and left leg, it should help you avoid injury. All together now: Who wears smart shorts? He wears smart shorts.
€770 (£560), myontec.com
6/8
Artengo Personal Coach
This sensor fits almost any tennis racquet and analyses your stroke. Strap it to the throat of the racquet using velcro, and it'll tell you how many forehands, backhands and serves you played, and the sweetspot accuracy for each type of shot. It also gives you serve speeds. Plug it into your computer when you're back in the clubhouse, and you can see all the data on the Artengo website, so it will be obvious what you have to work on. The company also makes a smartwatch for training. What are you waiting for? Wimbledon awaits…
€60 (£44), artengo.com
7/8
Glofaster Cycling Jacket
Wonder how you fared on your last ride? Now you don't need to strap on unwieldy smartwatches or bolt sensors onto your handlebars – just wear this jacket. Thanks to a matchbox-sized computer in the lining, it monitors your heart rate, distance and speed, and will ping all the data to your phone over Bluetooth. Get back from your ride, and all the info is waiting for you. It's also a fine jacket in its own right, being windproof and waterproof yet breathable. As a bonus, it lights up so you can be seen, and look like something out of Tron.
£240 (£140 without the wearable tech), glofaster.com
8/8
Beast Sensor
Forget your namby pamby running and cycling, Beast focuses on strength training. The Sensor is for gym bunnies only, tracking your reps and what weight you're lifting. It zips the data to your smartphone, and you can upload it to the terrifying-sounding Beast Cloud where it's stored for good, and where it can be seen by your fellow weightlifters. The app is also a training buddy: it helps determine what's the correct intensity and how many reps you should be doing. The only thing it can't do is spot you. We were also disappointed to learn that it doesn't acually sense nearby beasts. But we got over that.
£TBC, thisisbeast.com