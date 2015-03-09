Wear yrself fitter!

Previous Next 7/8

Glofaster Cycling Jacket

Wonder how you fared on your last ride? Now you don't need to strap on unwieldy smartwatches or bolt sensors onto your handlebars – just wear this jacket. Thanks to a matchbox-sized computer in the lining, it monitors your heart rate, distance and speed, and will ping all the data to your phone over Bluetooth. Get back from your ride, and all the info is waiting for you. It's also a fine jacket in its own right, being windproof and waterproof yet breathable. As a bonus, it lights up so you can be seen, and look like something out of Tron.

£240 (£140 without the wearable tech), glofaster.com