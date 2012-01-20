Guinness World Records: Greatest video game records

Previous Next 4/20

Greatest fee paid for an appearance in a videogame advert

We know Ninty has been rolling out the celebs to help push a few more Wii units before the Wii U turns up, and it seems they will all out to get the A-listers on board. It has been reported that Helen Mirren was paid a reported £500,000 ($800,000) to appear in a series of television adverts for Wii Fit (Nintendo, 2007) during October 2010.