UK Black Friday watch deals 2023 from Breitling, Hamilton, Seiko and more

If you're a fan of the best watches, you'll probably know all about the fun of adding a new piece to your collection. And, with Black Friday deals already cropping up all over the place, there really is no better time to treat yourself to a new addition.

But where do you start? With so many different deals and options out there, it can be tough to separate the wheat from the chaff. Fortunately, that's where I come in, you lucky duck.

Not only am I obsessed with great watches, I just love a good deal. Fusing these two elements of my personality, I've collated a brilliant list of deals from a range of our top, trusted sellers. In short, I've done the leg work, so you don't have to.

There's something for everyone here, so have a scroll and see if you can find something to take your fancy.

UK Black Friday watch deal Highlights

While you'll find a whole host of deals on this page, we've reserved this section for the very best of the best. There's no bias here – it doesn't matter if it's a £100 watch or a £100,000 one – if the deal is good enough, it'll be here.

Seiko Prospex Black Series 1968: was £1,080 , now £648 at Jura Watches

Save 40% on this stunning Seiko dive watch – now just £648! That's over £400 off, snagging you a top diver with oodles of heritage, for a stonkingly good price!

Breitling Premier B01 Chronograph: was £7,150 , now £6,075 at Beaverbrooks

Save over £1,000 on the gorgeous Breitling Premier B01 Chronograph. This sumptuous luxury timepiece uses a Panda dial for classic styling, while the Breitling 01 movement offers 70 hours of power reserve.

Longines Spirit Zulu Time: was £2,950 , now £2,212.50 at Jura Watches

Save over £700 on the top rated Longines Spirit Zulu Time. This GMT watch features a chronometer grade movement for exceptional accuracy, and is one of the hottest watches on the market right now.

UK Black Friday quartz watch deals

While there is still a degree of snobbery surrounding quartz watches, they represent fantastic options for most people. These battery powered devices offer incredibly accurate timekeeping and a longer power reserve than many mechanical watches. They're also generally a lot cheaper to boot!

Casio G-Shock GW-M5610U-1ER: was £99.99 , now £79.99 at Argos

Save £20 on this fantastic Casio G-Shock at Argos. Considered in the right circles to be the epitome of watch value, this features a world timer, day-date complications and 200m of water resistance. Check price: Casio £135

Casio G-Shock GW-7900B-1ER: was £99.99 , now £84.99 at Argos

Like the sound of the watch above but just fancy something a little bigger? This is the watch for you. Enjoy the same Multi Band 6 synchronisation, just in a whopping 50mm case. Check price: Casio £135

Tissot PRX: was £425 , now £403 at Watchshop

Integrated bracelet sports watches are pretty in-your-face as it is, but slather it in gold and it's a whole new beast. This Tissot PRX is one of the most popular designs on the market. Plus, with an extra 20% on offer with a code right now, this is an offer you can't refuse...

Casio G-Shock GMW-B5000GD-4ER: was £499 , now £461 at Watchshop

I've already lavished some praise on the G-Shock here, but if you find yourself fancying one with a snazzier bracelet, this is your watch. Stainless steel is coated in rose gold here, for a stunning appearance and all new levels of classiness.

UK Black Friday dive watch deals

If you're on the hunt for a watch which can traverse the vast majority of situations, a dive watch might be a good pick. Originally used by saturation divers in underwater expeditions, they are more at home rested gently on a mahogany desk, these days. Still, that's good news for those of us on dry land, as they look great and are packed with functionality.

Oris Divers Sixty Five: was £2,100 , now £1,512 at Jura Watches

Take a classic dive watch aesthetic and Barbiefie it... that's the Oris Divers Sixty Five in cotton candy. Bronze case? Check. 100m water resistance? It'll do for most of us. Swish dial colour? You bet. On Wednesday, we wear pink – but at this price, we could afford to do it more often!

Rado Captain Cook: was £2,200 , now £1,470 at Jura Watches

The Rado Captain Cook is an iconic dive watch, complete with a rich history. What's more, at this heavily reduced price, it could almost be called... attainable. It's a heck of a lot of watch for a sub-£1,500 price tag.

Hamilton Khaki Navy Frogman: was £1,145 , now £840 at Jura Watches

While Hamilton might be more synonymous with top field watches, their Hamilton Khaki Navy Frogman collection proves they're no slouch in the water, either. Expect 300m of water resistance, 80 hours of power reserve and a big chunk of change left in your pocket.

Doxa Sub 300 Carbon Divingstar: was £3,790 , now £3,200 at Beaverbrooks

Save over £500 on this iconic dive watch at Beaverbrooks. The Doxa Sub 300 range is synonymous with diving pursuits, and this one even features a carbon case for some added panache. Check price: Doxa £3,790

Doxa Sub 300: was £2,450 , now £1,960 at Jura Watches

Save £490 on this stunning blue Doxa. You'll get a COSC certified dive watch with a wealth of history to boot. You'll get 300m of water resistance, a date window at the 3 o'clock position and rotating bezel with depth indication. Check price: Doxa £2,450

UK Black Friday chronometer watch deals

If you want an extra degree of accuracy from a mechanical watch, it's worth plumping for a chronometer. These watch movements go through an extra layer of testing prior to being used, to ensure they are as accurate as possible.

Longines Spirit Chronometer: was £2,100 , now £1,680 at Beaverbrooks

Save £420 on the Longines Spirit, and enjoy one of the best value chronometers on the market. The simple dial is perfect as an everyday wear, while Longines' quality will keep your mind at ease while in use. Check price: Watches of Switzerland £2,050

Bremont Broadsword Bronze: was £3,295 , now £2,800 at Beaverbrooks

Save £495 on this Bremont Broadsword at Beaverbrooks. Based on the design of a timepiece used by the British Army during World War II, the Broadsword is a stunning bronze and brown beauty. Dressy? Casual? This can probably do it.

UK Black Friday dress watch deals

While they aren't enjoying the most fashionable spell right now, a solid dress watch is a staple part of any watch collection. While you can certainly get away with other watches with a suit these days, there's nothing quite like a good leather bound timepiece gently protruding from beneath a shirt cuff.

Baume et Mercier Clifton Baumatic: was £7,200 , now £4,700 at Jura Watches

Save a whopping £2,500 on this gorgeous Baume et Mercier timepiece at Jura Watches. Complete with an 18ct gold case, an alligator strap and an in-house movement with five days of power reserve and chronometer grade accuracy, this is the absolute definition of a luxury watch. Flawless.

Longines Conquest Heritage: was £1,250 , now £1,050 at Beaverbrooks

Save a cool £200 on this nifty, vintage vibe dress watch at Beaverbrooks. You'll find a 35mm dial, for true vintage proportions, while a date window at the 12 o'clock position offers just enough intrigue.

Certina DS1: was £730 , now £511 at Watchshop

Save over £200 on the Certina DS1 at Watchshop. This gold toned dress watch is perfect for classier situations, without breaking the bank. Plus, with an extra 20% off code on site right now, you'll pay under £410 for this! Now that's a bargain.

Longines DolceVita: was £1,700 , now £1,275 at Jura Watches

Save £425 on the timeless Longines DolceVita at Jura Watches. Similar in design to the Cartier Tank, this is a piece which will never go out of style. You might just meet me in the queue for this one, too – it has been on my wish list for years!

UK Black Friday watch deals - best of the rest

Last, but by no means least, we have the oddballs. The outcasts. Those watches that straddle a couple of different categories but don't quite feel at home in just one. This is the best of the rest – and that includes a handful of top deals.

Certina DS Action GMT: was £950 , now £665 at Jura Watches

Save £285 on this stunning Certina DS Action GMT at Jura Watches. The model is gently reminiscent of a Rolex "Coke", and packs in a Powermatic 80 movement with an 80 hour power reserve.

Maurice Lacroix Aikon: was £2,050 , now £1,752 at Watchshop

Save £298 on the Maurice Lacroix Aikon at Watchshop. This integrated bracelet sports watch is bang on trend right now, reminiscent of Genta-designed classics like the Audemars Piguet Royal Oak. Plus, with the extra 20% off code, snag it for a hair over £1,400!