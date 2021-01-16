Total body workout from Joel Freeman: torch fat and tone you up at home FAST

Doing boxing workouts at home is a great way to lose weight and get fit for 2021, no wonder we like them so much here on T3. Most home boxing workouts require no equipment, yet they burn loads of calories and can help people tone up too. This boxing-inspired total body home workout was put together by Joel Freeman, creator of the '10 Rounds' programme at Beachbody On Demand.

• Basics of boxing with FightCamp co-founder Tommy Duquette

In a blog post about 10 Rounds, Joel explains the benefits of boxing workouts, "how every single punch actually begins at your feet, burns up through your hips, intensifies as you torque your core, and explodes all the way through your fists. With each punch, you’re engaging your entire body, and gaining a deep muscle burn that will help scorch fat and calories and get your body in serious boxing shape. It’s intense, but it’s also a lot of fun."

Like a bit of boxing?

(Image credit: Beachbody On Demand / Joel Freeman)

The total run time of this workout is only 16 minutes and 45 seconds – perfect for a quick pick me up after work or and to boost metabolism at the beginning of the day. Why not round it up to 20 minutes and include a bit of warm up before the workout: a light jump rope session or some stationary jogging would the trick just fine.

After the workout, make sure you stretch those muscles with a foam roller or a massage gun. The latter can effectively batter workout pain away, ease muscle soreness and mitigate the effects of delayed onset muscle soreness, or DOMS for short, which will inevitably happen after doing such an intense exercise as this one.

NOCCO Zero-carb Caffeinated Drink, Limon Del Sol Flavour, 12 pack | Buy it for £23.34 at Amazon

One can of NOCCO contains five different types of Vitamin B (folic acid, niacin, biotin, B6 and B12) as well as Vitamin D. The caffeinated range of NOCCO contain 180mg of caffeine and 3000mg of BCAA, whilst the caffeine-free range contain 5000mg of BCAA. All flavours are free from sugar and sweetened with sucralose.View Deal

Boxing-inspired total body home workout by Joel Freeman

(Image credit: Beachbody On Demand / Joel Freeman)

Roll

Start in your fight stance with your guard up, elbows in and a slight bend in your knees. To roll forward, imagine holding a pencil in your mouth to draw the letter “U”. Bend your knees, keeping your chest and eyes forward, and shift your bodyweight to your front leg, in a “U” formation. Extend up to your starting position. To roll back, bend your knees, keeping your chest and eyes forward, and shift your bodyweight to your back leg, in a “U” formation. Extend up to your starting position.

Perform the roll forward and back for 45 seconds for three sets. Rest for 15 seconds in-between sets.

Rest for 30 seconds before beginning the next exercise.

Goplus Weighted Vest, 16 lbs | Buy it for $47.99 at Amazon

Add extra resistance to your boxing training or running with the Goplus weighted vest. Made of 2.5 mm thick neoprene, the Goplus vest uses odourless black iron sand filler and has adjustable straps to ensure the vests fit well and don't bob around as you exercise. Comes in two sizes: 12 or 16 lbs.View Deal

(Image credit: Beachbody On Demand / Joel Freeman)

Front Lunge Weighted Twist

Begin with your feet close, holding a dumbbell at chest height. Step your right foot forward and bend both knees to 90 degrees, keeping your chest up and shoulders stacked on top of your hips. Twist your torso to the right, then reset your chest to face forward. Step your right foot back to the starting position and repeat on the other side.

Alternate sides for 45 seconds for three sets. Rest for 30 seconds in-between sets.

Rest for 30 seconds before beginning the next exercise.

(Image credit: Beachbody On Demand / Joel Freeman)

Rear Uppercut

Start in your fight stance with your guard up, elbows in and a slight bend in your knees. Drive your hips forward, pivot on your back foot and extend your back arm out and up, palm facing you, in the shape of a “V”. Keep your front hand up and elbow in to protect the front side of your body. Reverse the motion to get back to the starting position.

Continue to throw the rear uppercut for 45 seconds for three sets. Rest for 15 seconds in-between sets.

Rest for 30 seconds before beginning the next exercise.

(Image credit: Beachbody On Demand / Joel Freeman)

Looped Overhead Leg Extension

Place a loop safely around your wrists. Lay flat on your back with your legs extended long and your arms extended overhead. With resistance in the loop, bring your legs and arms up, simultaneously, so your legs are directly over your hips, feet flexed, and arms extended over your chest. Bring your shoulder blades off the ground as you reach your hands toward your toes. Slowly bring your shoulders back to the ground and release your arms and legs back to the starting position.

Perform this exercise for 45 seconds for three sets. Rest for 30 seconds in-between sets.

Rest for 30 seconds before beginning the next exercise.

(Image credit: Beachbody On Demand / Joel Freeman)

Cross

Start in your fight stance with your guard up, elbows in and a slight bend in your knees. Drive your hips forward, pivot on your back foot and extend your back arm straight, rotating your fist until your palm faces the ground. Keep your front hand up and elbow in to protect the front side of the body. Reverse the motion to get back to the starting position.

Continue to throw the cross for 45 seconds for three sets. Rest for 15 seconds in-between sets.

To train with Joel Freeman and find out more about his online home fitness programmes visit Beachbody on Demand for your 14 day free trial. £39.99 for three month membership thereafter.