Top 20 Tech people to follow on Twitter

See the folk that should feature on your followers hit list

By

1/20
Stephen Taylor

Stephen Taylor

Stephen Taylor

Boasting 250,000 members, Qype is comfortably Europe's largest user-generated reviews site and this is the man that helped make it happen. The website and mobile app which combines social networking with local reviews is now comfortably taking on the US' Yelp. The rival service has since launched here in the UK, however Taylor doesn't think it's competition just yet.

Follow Stephen Taylor

2/20
Jonathan Ross

Jonathan Ross

Jonathan Ross

Known for wheeling out all manner of technological wizardry on his show, Ross was also named the most influential person on Twitter this May. With a deep knowledge of what's happening in the tech world, Ross is also a keen gamer.

Follow Jonathan Ross

3/20
Ryan Block and Peter Rojas

Ryan Block and Peter Rojas

Ryan Block and Peter Rojas

Engadget alumni turned internet entrepreneurs, Block and Rojas launched gdgt in July, redefining what a gadget-focused website does. Instead of reporting obsessively on all manner of tech news, they've given users a social networking site to list the gadgets they have and want, and a forum to swap tips and tricks. Nice.

Follow Ryan Block and Peter Rojas

4/20
Tristan Nitot

Tristan Nitot

Tristan Nitot

Having drastically changed the way we browse the web by way of Firefox, Nitot told us his proudest moment was receiving the Guinness World Record certificate in London after setting a new record for the most software downloads in 24 hours with Firefox 3 in July 2008.

Follow Tristan Nitot

5/20
Brian Lam and Jason Chen

Brian Lam and Jason Chen

Brian Lam and Jason Chen

The faces of tech site Gizmodo, Lam and Chen ave been vocal on everything from the Palm Pre to Android and frankly anything else that has managed to get the tech world talking.

Follow Gizmodo

6/20
Joshua Topolsky

Joshua Topolsky

Joshua Topolsky

Taking over the reins of Engadget after Editor In Chief Ryan Block left for gdgt, the glasses-wearing blogging titan also manages spin-off blogs Engadget Mobile and Engadget HD, as well as their many foreign versions.

Follow Joshua Topolsky

7/20
Walt Mossberg

Walt Mossberg

Walt Mossberg

Often the first man in the world granted review samples of gadgets such as the iPhone, Mossberg also hosts the annual D: All Things Digital conference. Whilst he carries an iPhone daily, he told T3 "the new versions of the three main browsers (Internet Explorer, Firefox and Safari)" have been the most exciting launches for him from the past year.

Follow Walt Mossberg

8/20
Mark Zuckerberg

Mark Zuckerberg

Mark Zuckerberg

He may be the enemy but Zuckerberg's 200 million registered Facebook army cannot be ignored. The friend-collecting site continues to fight for more social networking territory, and clearly doesn't stop him from making the odd Tweet or two on his competitor's website.

Follow Mark Zukerberg

9/20
Claudine Beaumont

Claudine Beaumont

Claudine Beaumont

Gadget Inspector and Telegraph tech guru. Covering the big, bad stories of the tech world, Beaumont also presents a weekly tech video show called Gadget Inspectors.

Follow Claudine Beaumont

10/20
Jason Bradbury

Jason Bradbury

Jason Bradbury

The face of Channel 5's 'Gadget Show' Jason along with writing a trilogy of tech-themed books aimed at kiddywinks, takes more than the odd moment to Tweet about his gadget-filled days.

Follow Jason Bradbury

11/20
Chris Anderson

Chris Anderson

Chris Anderson

Wired magazine has gone from strength to strength versing on all things science and technology, with Mr Anderson at the hub of its success. The magazine has now re-launched in the UK and now has an Italian version as it continues to provide us with some of the most engrossing tech tales.

Follow Chris Anderson

12/20
Gina Trapani

Gina Trapani

Gina Trapani

Tech blogger, author and founder of LifeHacker.com, Californian-based Trapani still makes her weekly post on the site that has helped us become the master of our gadgets.

Follow Gina Trapani

13/20
Kevin Rose

Kevin Rose

Kevin Rose

The man behind social news site phenomenon Digg, Rose is also at the forefront of Apple predictions, and is famed for his usually-correct iPhone rumours from Apple "sources".

Follow Kevin Rose

14/20
Peter Molyneux

Peter Molyneux

Peter Molyneux

Famous within the gaming community for building hype around games such as Fable, his gaming company Lionhead Studios was acquired by Microsoft in 2006. He's still leading Lionhead at Microsoft, and continues to be somewhat vocal on what he thinks about all things gaming.

Follow Peter Molyneux

15/20
Evan Williams

Evan Williams

Evan Williams

Who better to follow than the man who created the micro-blogging wonder himself? Mr Williams, we salute you. Before your site arrived, we had no idea what over 45 million people are having for tea...

Follow Evan Williams

16/20
Sam and Dan Houser

Sam and Dan Houser

Sam and Dan Houser

The men who delivered us the car-jacking delight that is GTA, oh and Bully as well. These guys can hold claim to one of the biggest-selling games in the courtesy of GTA IV. So Tweets about forthcoming releases makes it all worth the while to become one of their followers.

Follow Rockstar games

17/20
John Cleese

John Cleese

John Cleese

Not only is he a treasured comedy icon, but the Monty Python marvel is a keen gadget enthusiast. Having played James Bond's tech aide 'Q' as well we'd think he'd be well qualified more than anyone to talk tech.

Follow John Cleese

18/20
Mark Cuban

Mark Cuban

Mark Cuban

Cuban is what you'd call something of a loose Tweeting cannon. Billionaire owner of the Dallas Mavericks and chairman of a HD television channel, Cuban recently spoke of single handedly wanting to kill off Google by offering websites up to a million dollars to join his very own website. His Tweets are as controversial as his ambitions to take over the world.

Follow Mark Cuban

Read Mark Cuban's major Twitter stuff-up

19/20
Stephen Fry

Stephen Fry

Stephen Fry

With over 700,000 followers on Twitter, the multi-talented man is more than comfortable in the confines of 140 characters. He famously slated the BlackBerry Storm via Twitter describing it as "shockingly bad. I mean embarrassingly awful". This was clearly just one of the many reasons we had to honour him with one of our shiny new T3 Gadget Awards.

Follow Stephen Fry

20/20
Dan Lyons

Dan Lyons

Dan Lyons

Newsweek journalist by day, Fake Steve Jobs blogger by night, Lyons reports on all aspects of Apple at Newsweek. he told T3, "My iPhone has changed my life - mostly for the better. The 3GS is far from perfect, but I carry it everywhere and really depend on it."

Follow Dan Lyons

