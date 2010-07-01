Top 10 Sexiest iPhone apps

Spice up your smartphone life

With over 100,000 applications now fighting for space on the App Store shelves, it's fair to say we're all falling for apps in a big way.

There are apps to make you work more productively, apps to help you shed those unsightly pounds or and even apps to tell you how to get to the pub quicker. We showed you all the best apps out there recently in our 100 Must-have app list but we saved the sexiest apps of all until last.

And when we say sexy, we really mean it . That's right, you can now get your daily fix of the opposite sex within the confines of your magnificent mobile.

Eucalyptus

For those wanting to indulge in a little erotic literature. There's an admirable 20,000 titles available, even including a mobile copy of the Karma Sutra. Handy.

Link: iPhone

Price: £5.99

Gymbabes

Swap your own time on the treadmill for a less tiresome, visual workout. Take your pick of two lovely ladies putting in a vigorous stint on your behalf. Slow motion is a particularly well executed feature.

Link: iTunes

Price: Free

iGirl

Think Tamagotchi but for adults. Choose to 'interact' with one of many virtual women, who'll each duly respond to your every touch. Shaking and even blowing into your iPhone or iPod Touch produces, erm... various results.

Link: iTunes

Price: 59p

iJiggly - bikini 3

Does what it says on the tin, really; frantically shaking your iPhone will make this ample 3D pair come to life.

Link: iTunes

Price: 59p

Pin Up Weather

Helping to make everyday a scorcher, this temperature-soaring app delivers the forecast that it's going to rain again, with one of ten scantily clad ladies to keep you smiling as you ring the water from your jeans.

Link: iTunes

Price: £1.20

Puma Index

Mixing business with pleasure, models representing the Dow Jones FTSE 100 take their clothes off as the stocks start to plummet. Almost makes you hanker for a crash.

Link: iTunes

Price: Free

Sexy game

Imaginative title. Here's how to re-live those teenage 'Spin the bottle' moments. Spin the virtual wheels, and then match the action to kiss/rub/tickle/etc with a randomly chosen body part. You can customise the selections to make the game as naughty as you like, you dirty iPhone owner, you.

Link: iTunes

Price: £0.59

Sports Illustrated

20 models in their bikinis, fresh from the 2009 Swimsuit edition hidden in the back of wardrobes across America. What more can we say? Oh there's some body painting videos for your added viewing pleasure too. Aren't you lucky?

Link: iTunes

Price: £1.79

Victoria's Secrets - The 2009 Victoria's Secret Show

The world's loveliest ladies in their lovely lingerie - Find your favourite angel and get access to behind-the-scenes photos and exclusive videos of Victoria's Secret's finest female offerings. Not that they're objects, or anything.

Link: iTunes

Price: Free

What's your sex appeal

Find out how you fare with the opposite sex by answering 20 simple quiz questions. Only then will you now if you're really as handsome as your mum keeps saying.

Price: £1.19