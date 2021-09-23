iPhone 13's Cinematic mode is even more of a gamechanger than it looks

Cinematic mode was one of the stand-out features on this year’s new iPhones, which included the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone Pro Max. As the name suggests, Cinematic mode is designed to help users easily create video effects similar to those seen on the big screen, namely rack focus.

Rack focus is a process of changing the focus from one subject to another in the frame to help tell a story. This is different from focus pulling, which is the process of keeping focus on a moving subject – something that the Cinematic mode can also do, thanks to face detection and AF lock.

To emphasize this rack focus effect and to create a more movie-looking image, the Cinematic mode blurs the background of your chosen subject in much the same way as the portrait mode does for still images. Then when you switch to a second subject, the change in focus is much more visible and more impressive.

To change the focus between subjects, the iPhone 13’s Cinematic mode uses the face detection technology and automatically switches when the face of your subject turns away (as in the video above). This works nicely when you have someone in the foreground turning away from the camera to a person further away, who then becomes the new subject.

You can also make the changes in focus manually, by clicking on the gray focus squares that appear on the screen around additional faces (the subject in focus is highlighted yellow). If you want to change your focus to an object rather than a face, simply click on that object and the focus will shift there instead.

I’ve been playing around with this mode for a couple of days and while it does work pretty well, it can struggle in low light and has a tendency to hunt in certain situations. This is especially the case for busier dark scenes.

The beauty of this Cinematic mode though – and without doubt the best part about it – is that it doesn’t matter if you don't get the focus selection right in the shot. Once you’ve finished taking the shot, you can edit all of the focus changes.

What this means is that you can fine-tune exactly when the focus changes and to what subjects in the edit.

Once the movie is taken, you can manually adjust the focus points in the edit function, and change the aperture. (Image credit: Future)

This is incredible and something that I’m sure every director wishes they could do with their camera. It’s possible here because the bokeh, or blur, you are seeing in the image isn’t a result of the lens, it’s essentially an effect that is added to the file, as in portrait mode. Even with these wider aperture lenses, the iPhone will keep most of the scene in focus, from a couple of meters to infinity. Because of this, the raw image and the blur effect can be saved and edited separately.

All this means that when it comes to your editing in-camera, you can control the overall level of blur (by changing the f-stop effect from f/2 all the way to f/16), and the focus shifts, manually. You can even delete focus changes that were made while recording. In the coming months, both iMovie and Final Cut Pro X will allow you to change the focus in the software too.

Cinematic mode is available from the front camera, the rear main camera and the 77mm telephoto camera on the 13 Pro and Pro Max. You can’t use the ultra-wide-angle camera or choose the wider view from the front camera. It is also only available in 1080P at 30fps and not 4K – though it does use Dolby Vision.

While it’s unlikely to be used by professional filmmakers (ProRes is likely to have a bigger impact), it is a great tool for those budding amateurs looking to create better-looking movies. I would recommend ignoring the automatic focus changes and manual adjustments while recording and simply do it all in the edit. If it does change when you want it to, it’s simply a bonus. Otherwise, you can add them exactly where you want them after and without risking noisy thuds in the audio as you tap on the screen.