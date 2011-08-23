The best video game of all time video

We create the best game compilation ever

By

It's official, FIFA 12 has been named the best video game of all time. It usurped some of the best video game series including Final Fantasy, Super Mario Brothers, GTA, Call Of Duty and Sonic The Hedgehog.

But what would the best video game of all time look like if it included all of these? Mario as the hero, the stories from GTA and the missions from Tomb Raider?


Guess no more. We've gathered the ten best video games of all time to create the ultimate, the greatest, the best video game of all time.

