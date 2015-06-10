Best Surf Gear for Summer 2015

1/11
Introduction
Unfortunately, UK surfers aren't exactly blessed with perfect surfing conditions. The winter months tend to be the most reliable, as storms out in the Atlantic and North Sea tend to pump swell towards our shores but let's face it, no one really wants to flirt with pneumonia in order to have a litter fun.
Summer, on the other hand, is warm (hopefully), the days are longer and the idea of jumping in the sea gets a whole lot more appealing when the beaches are packed with holidaymakers.
Luckily, big brains in the surf industry have created specially designed boards that make the most the smaller summer swells, ultra-thin wetsuits that keep you warm but allow plenty of stretch and cool tech to ensure you get the most out of each session.
So dig out that block of Sex Wax, don your best board shorts and digest this list of board-snappingly brilliant surf gear to ensure you keep catching waves throughout the summery months.
2/11
Reef Diamond Tail Backpack II
Picture the scene: the surf session is over and now you have to drag a sopping wetsuit home. You can either sling it in a Tesco bag or you could invest in Reef's specially designed backpack.
It has a wet/dry compartment with a drain hole for storing soaked gear, a special pocket for your wax and stash departments for laptops, drinks bottles, smartphones and more.
£75 | Reef
3/11
The Channel Island Average Joe surfboard
A general rule is that the smaller and thinner the surfboard, the harder it is for those of average abilities to catch waves. That's why master board shaper Al Merrick, who famously created boards for Kelly Slater, has designed a craft that's easy to ride for amateurs in less than perfect conditions.
Ian Madden from Boardshop.co.uk says, "It's packed with volume through the middle of the board to make paddling and wave catching a breeze, has enough volume in the nose to make your take off simple and just the right amount of tail lift to mean you can still push it through turns."
£640 | Boardshop
4/11
Rip Curl Search GPS Watch
Rip Curl's Search GPS watch has been touted as the world's first fitness tracker for surfers, but it does a whole lot more than simply count calories burnt during an arduous session.
This ace watch uses GPS to track exactly how many waves you've caught, how long you've been in the water, how fast you travelled and it can plot an analyse your entire session for digestion later.
Above all else, it will put an end to those post-session arguments between friends surrounding who caught the gnarliest wave of the day.
£289.99 | Surfdome
5/11
Quiksilver Ignite wetsuit top
It takes a brave surfer or an unseasonably hot day for anyone to get into the seas surrounding Britain in nothing more than board shorts and a neoprene top, so this little beauty is designed for those seeking balmier climes.
It's constructed from 2mm thick FN Lite neoprene, which is packed with air cells for lightweight warmth, while its glued and blind-stitched seams limit water entry.
£64.99 | Surfdome
6/11
Adams Little Donkey
Thanks to being based in Newquay, the chaps at Adams have plenty of experience in dealing with those days where the sea isn't producing the wavy goods.
The Little Donkey is their answer, as it has been specially designed to cope with less than average conditions. The stubby little number is also extremely easy to ride thanks to the amount of foam used in its construction.
Tom from Adams surfboards says: "We've specifically built this board for really weak and boring waves. It makes those lousy surf days a whole lot of fun."
£449 | Adams
7/11
Fourth Hartichoke
Luke Hart, the chief shaper at Fourth surfboards, admits to not being the greatest surfer in the water, so he designed this board to ensure he could catch as many waves as possible in order to improve.
In fact, he has been so successful, he claims that his team of professional riders have been pinching the Hartichoke in order to make the most of the feeble conditions experienced during the summer months.
It also has five fin boxes so you can get creative and set it up in any fin formation that takes your fancy.
£429 | Sorted
8/11
Nixon Ultratide
Catching good surf requires intimate knowledge of local spots, weather patterns and tidal data but luckily, technology has come along to make the whole thing easier.
The Ultratide is powered by Surfline, one of the world's leading surf forecasters, meaning the information displayed on your wrist is some of the most accurate known to man.
The watch sucks up data, such as wave height, water temperature, wind speed and current tidal information, from thousands of global locations and displays it in an easy-to-read format.
This means you can simply glance at your wrist to find out if your local spot is producing the goods that day.
£240 | Nixon
9/11
Watershed Round Nose Fish
The twin-fin fish is one of the most iconic surfboard shapes and this hand-made stunner from Watershed in Cornwall is packed with retro chic and everyday usability.
Jake from Watershed says: "Aesthetically stunning but very functional, the fish is a shorter board that boasts a lot of volume. It's easy to paddle and perfect for the weaker summer waves."
What he didn't mention was all the added style points you'll receive from fellow surfers impressed with your retro ride.
£449 | Watershed
10/11
Patagonia R1 Short-Sleeved Wetsuit
A well-fitted wetsuit is a must for anyone thinking of braving cooler waters and Patagonia make some of the best. The price hike over rivals is justified by the care and attention that goes into each suit.
Made with the best neoprene, this short-sleeved number also benefits from triple-glued seams, which are also blind stitched and internally taped at high-stress areas to ensure cold water doesn't leak in.
It'll keep you warm and, thanks to anatomical patterning, won't inhibit your paddler power or surfing abilities.
£225 | Down The Surf Line
11/11
Disrupt Cloud
The guys at Disrupt use an innovative 3D printing approach to their boards rather than shaping the product by hand. This means that customers can get creative with designs, suggest shapes, volumes and add graphics using the simple online configurator.
Don't know what you want? Disrupt also offers a tailored service that suggests the perfect board based on a series of questions surrounding the types of waves you ride, height, weight, fitness level and ability.
It gets around the need to visit a local shop or shaper, where many leave red-faced after not understanding a word of surf jargon used.
£350 | Disrupt