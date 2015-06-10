Best Surf Gear for Summer 2015

Previous Next 1/11

Introduction

Unfortunately, UK surfers aren't exactly blessed with perfect surfing conditions. The winter months tend to be the most reliable, as storms out in the Atlantic and North Sea tend to pump swell towards our shores but let's face it, no one really wants to flirt with pneumonia in order to have a litter fun.

Summer, on the other hand, is warm (hopefully), the days are longer and the idea of jumping in the sea gets a whole lot more appealing when the beaches are packed with holidaymakers.

Luckily, big brains in the surf industry have created specially designed boards that make the most the smaller summer swells, ultra-thin wetsuits that keep you warm but allow plenty of stretch and cool tech to ensure you get the most out of each session.

So dig out that block of Sex Wax, don your best board shorts and digest this list of board-snappingly brilliant surf gear to ensure you keep catching waves throughout the summery months.