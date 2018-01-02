The best pillow 2019 to rest your head for a great night's sleep

Having the best pillow is an essential part of getting a good night's sleep. As leading bedding expert Goldilocks once observed, you don't want it too thin, or so plump your neck hurt. What you want is a pillow that is 'just right'.

Consider your pillow the 3rd key element in your night-time arsenal, alongside the best duvet and, of course, the best mattress that you can lay your hands on. And indeed, lay your body on.

How to buy the best pillow for you

It is said that if you’re a side sleeper, then a firm pillow is the best option to support your head and spine, but if you sleep on your from then you’ll want a much softer pillow so you don’t wake up with a stiff neck. Back sleepers can opt for something in between, but ultimately, you’re going to choose what you think is comfortable.

There are still some great natural pillows on offer that provide thick and fluffy sleeping aids at a cost-effective price.

However, synthetic is a popular choice for those with allergies and for a pillow that will bounce back even after a run through the washing machine. Memory foam is also on trend right now and is ideal if you find that cricked neck hard to shake off throughout the day.

Our pick of the best pillows to buy today

1. Eve Memory Foam Pillow The most luxurious of pillows Specifications Best for: Comfort Filling: Memory foam Firmness: Medium Cover: Polyester Hypoallergenic: Yes Reasons to buy + Hypoallergenic + 3 Year guarantee Reasons to avoid - Not very plump

For the ultimate good night’s sleep, the Eve Memory Foam Pillow will adapt to your sleeping position. If you have a memory foam mattress, then this is a great pillow to buy to increase comfort for a number of different sleepers. It keeps you warm in the winter and cool in the summer but if you have never had a memory foam pillow before it may take some getting used to.

2. Snuggledown Scandinavian Duck Feather & Down Pillow A traditional duck feather pillow for a good night’s sleep Specifications Best for: Warmth Filling: Duck feather & Down Firmness: Soft Cover: Cotton Hypoallergenic: No Reasons to buy + Good value for money + Can be shaped to your liking Reasons to avoid - Sparse filling Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

This Scandinavian Duck Feather & Down Pillow by Snuggledown is super cosy and super cheap! Filled with 85% duck feather and 15% down, it is a soft pillow that keeps you warm on those cold nights. It needs a good plumping every now and then but can be manipulated to your desired shape, making it ideal for any type of sleeper.

3. Silent Night Anti-Allergy Pillow For those who suffer with daily allergies this pillow will help you sleep through the night Specifications Best for: Allergies Filling: Hollowfibre Firmness: Soft Cover: Microfibre Hypoallergenic: Yes Reasons to buy + Hypoallergenic + Easy to clean Reasons to avoid - Prone to lose shape Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

The last thing you want is a pillow that is going to trigger coughing and spluttering when all you want to do is sleep. The Silent Night Anti-Allergy Pillow is the best pillow for allergies and will ensure you get a calm night’s sleep. It’s easy to clean in the washing machine and is quite soft, making it the best choice for front sleepers.

4. Dunlopillo Super Comfort Pillow A long-lasting latex pillow with great support Specifications Best for: Fidgety sleepers Filling: Latex Firmness: Very firm Cover: Microfibre Hypoallergenic: Yes Reasons to buy + Holds shape + Hypoallergenic Reasons to avoid - Too firm for some Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

If you want a pillow that is not going to lose shape after a few sleeps, then the Dunlopillo Super Comfort Pillow is the one to choose. It has a latex filling which keeps its firmness intact no matter how much you move around in your sleep, and the firmness is ideal for those who sleep on their back or side to support the head. This pillow is harder to clean that a synthetic pillow but it is naturally anti-fungal and allergy-averting (although probably not if you’re allergic to latex!)

5. Temper Original Support Pillow A curved pillow that is ideal for side sleepers Specifications Best for: Side sleepers Filling: Polyester Firmness: Firm Cover: Visco Elastic Foam Hypoallergenic: Yes Reasons to buy + Side sleeper support + 3 year guarantee Reasons to avoid - Unusual sizes Today's Best Deals $226.95 View at Amazon

The Temper Original Support Pillow is not like your standard pillow. This pillow has a curve that sits perfectly under your head for ultimate comfort and support. If you often wake up with a stiff neck then this pillow will provide uninterrupted sleep but the sizing is a little unusual and it may be difficult for some to get along with at first. However, if you’re one of those sleepers that folds their pillow in half or constantly moves to find the right position, then this is the best pillow for you.

6. Mediflow Waterbase Fiberfill Pillow A water-based pillow for adjustable firmness Specifications Best for: Neck pain Filling: Water Firmness: Adjustable Cover: Cotton Hypoallergenic: Yes Reasons to buy + Adjustable firmness + Clinically proven to improve neck pain Reasons to avoid - Fear of leaking Today's Best Deals $33.11 View at Amazon 50 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

Waterbeds may be seen a little outdated, but the Mediflow Waterbase Fiberfill Pillow is the great way to achieve optimum firmness for your style of sleep. This is one of the best pillows for neck pain as you simply fill up the pillow to your desired firmness. There is the worry of a leak or spillage which definitely divides opinions on this pillow, but if you really don’t get on with it, it comes with a 30 day money-back guarantee!

7. Homescapes Pure Wool Pillow A classic firm wool pillow Specifications Best for: Plumpness Filling: Wool Firmness: Medium Cover: Cotton Hypoallergenic: No Reasons to buy + Affordable + Firm but soft Reasons to avoid - Needs frequent plumping Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

If you’re looking for a pillow with all natural filling, then we believe this is one of the best wool pillows on the market right now. It's surprisingly firm and doesn’t lose shape, so if you don’t like the idea of the latex filled pillow, this will give you the same amount of plumpness you desire, and at a cheaper cost. The Homescapes Pure Wool Pillow provides a soft even shape and good temperature regulation for a dreamy night’s sleep all year round.

8. Silent Night Just Like Down Microfibre Pillow A synthetic pillow which feels just like natural down Specifications Best for: Budget buy Filling: Hollowfibre Firmness: Soft Cover: Microfibre Hypoallergenic: Yes Reasons to buy + Bargain price + Hypoallergenic Reasons to avoid - Loses plumpness quicker than down Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

If you want all the comfort of the duck feather and down pillow but know it’ll set you sneezing, then this synthetic pillow comes with all the same softness, and a lower price tag. This pillow is only £10.00 and has been made to simulate the feel of down using a hollowfibre filling. It may not be the exact same feel as down, but it’s hypoallergenic and easily machine-washable.