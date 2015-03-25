The best HTC One M9 cases and covers to buy 2015

By Max Parker
Tech21 Evo Tactical
Tech21 cases always posses the right mixture of style and substance, not adding that much extra bulk but offering enough protection for the majority of situations. FlexShock is the headline material on show here, absorbing the force of impact when you drop the phone and repelling it away.
£29.99 | Tech21
Encase ArmourDillo
It's not the most subtle of cases and almost completely covers up all that HTC One design we love so much, but sometimes you just need plenty of protection. The two-layer cover comprises of an inner TPU case and a tough, impact resistant polycarbonate exoskeleton ensuring no damage should ruin the look of the phone. A handy kickstand pops down for media viewing and the textured finish is grippy enough to hold without fear of dropping.
£12.99 | Mobile Fun
HTC Dot View Ice
Last year's Dot View case was a nice idea, but ultimately it was flawed due to its inability to stay shut. HTC seems to have sorted some of the problems out this time around, adding in a bevy of new features, including games you can actually play when the cover is shut, too. The plastic back panel is now clear so you can gaze upon that brushed metal design, but the back cover still flaps around when it's open.
£32.99 | HTC
Case Mate Barely There
About as basic as a case gets, this is a simple snap-on piece of polycarbonate that'll protect the back and sides of your device from those pesky scratches that somehow always seem to appear. The bezel of the shell pokes out just a bit around the sides of the display, possibly saving your screen after a drop.
£15 | Case Mate
Spigen Thin Fit
For those who don't want to completely lose the design of the M9 underneath a case, the Thin Fit is a good pick. It'll still protect from minor scratches and dings, thanks to the polycarbonate build, but if you're heading onto a building site we suggest you look elsewhere.