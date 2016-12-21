Best gifts for kids and teens for Christmas 2016

We've scored the world of tech to find the coolest and most brilliant gadgets to spoil kids with this Christmas.

There are robots, headphones, drones, bikes and much,much more to entertain your younger relatives.

Most of the goodies we've featured here are available on the high street as well as from etailers - and we've included links to buy the gifts where appropriate.

WowWee CHiP Robot Dog

A robotic pet loaded with top tech, CHiP is a surefire way to entertain tiny terrors this Xmas. Unlike older generations of robot animals, the kids can interact with the CHiP Robot Dog with via touch, an included SmartBand and also via the CHiP smartphone app.

Beats EP headphones

Sitting at the lower end of the range and priced accordingly, the lightweight, wired Beats EP headphones are still very finely tuned, which means you'll be able to hear your music just as the artist intended.

Xbox One S

A welcome evolution of the original Xbox One, the S delivers the same sweet gaming console but now with an included 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray player and smaller, sleeker design. As an all-round entertainment centre, few other products come close.

Google Daydream View

A low-cost entry into the world of virtual reality, the Daydream View headset allows you to watch cinema, play games and enjoy novel experiences in VR. The system works in partnership with compatible smartphones, such as the Google Pixel, which slot into the device.

Fisher Price Code-a-Pillar

A toy that helps tiny minds to develop critical thinking skills, the Code-a-pillar works by letting its user rearrange various segments of its body, each of which is programmed with a different function. By arranging these in certain patterns, the insect can be programmed to perform certain routines.

Amazon Fire HD 8

The HD 8 is light at 341g and features an 8-inch 1,280 x 800 IPS screen in addition to the same core features as the HD 10. There's up to 12 hours of battery life, 2X the storage than the older model, and 50% more memory for faster performance - made for all day entertainment. It's available in 16 or 32GB options and you can get it in one of four lovely colours. There's also Dolby Audio-enhanced stereo speakers, a micro SD card slot front and rear-facing cameras for video calling and selfies.

Sam's Curious Cars

A cool edutainment product, Curious Cars encourages children to complete 22 step-by-step construction and programming projects with its included SAM Blocks (RGB Light, Tilt, Button, DC Motors, Slider), car chassis, controller, wheels and bodies. Everything works wirelessly as well.

Mardles discovAR

If your child loves to draw and colour then this cool colouring book from Mardles should be a winner. The book includes 15 interactive pages that, once you child has drawn and coloured on them, can be scanned with a companion app to be transformed into AR creations.

Garmin Vivofit Jr

Activity tracking is all the rage right now, so why not extend the fitness kick to your offspring as well? The Vivofit Jr is a kids’ activity tracker that boasts water resistance, a step tracker, sleep monitor and free, parent-controlled app. A sturdy design means it is play-proof too.

Fosman Crayon Stylus Pack

Crayons for a digital age, these novelty, child-friendly styluses allow children to draw, write and colour to their heart’s content on any touchscreen device without issues of screen scratching or smudged fingerprints ruining the fun. Five crayon styluses, of different colours, are included.

LG JonOne Portable Bluetooth Speaker

A Bluetooth speaker designed in collaboration with New York graffiti artist JonOne, the LG JonOne delivers a 15-hour battery life, amplifier, 2.0 channel arrangement with passive radiator single and a 3.5mm port for hardwired connections. It also looks kick-ass.

£99 | Selfridges

Alcatel Idol 4

A smartphone that also comes with a VR headset as an accessory, the Idol 4 delivers a 1080x1920, 5.2-inch screen, 1.7GHz processor, 3GB of RAM and 16GB of storage space. What’s more, it only measures 7.1mm in thickness and runs Android 6.0 Marshmallow.

Kurio Smart Watch

A child-focussed smartwatch, the Kurio delivers a 1.54-inch LCD colour touchscreen, 0.3MP camera for photo and video, 256 MB of internal memory and rechargeable 400mAh Li-ion battery, as well as a built-in motion sensor, accelerometer, speaker and microphone.

Anki Supertrucks

The latest hot new vehicles in the Anki Overdrive toy range, the Supertrucks are massive weapon-wielding juggernauts that can be battled and raced on a Overdrive race track. Two trucks are currently available, the X52 and the Freewheel, offering different aesthetics and weapons.

Razor E100S Power Core

Take scooting to the next level with the Power Core, an electric scooter that allows push-free speeds to be attained up to 18 km/h. A high-torque motor combines with a twist-grip accelerator to ensure stress-free, consistent operation over a 60-minute usage period.

Sony MDR-ZX660APG

There’s very little not to like on these budget cans from Sony, with solid 40mm driver units delivering top audio for the price and a stylish, understated design making them look far more expensive than they are. An inline remote even allows calls to be taken and music to be controlled.

Prynt

Yearn for the days of instant cameras in a digital age? If so, Prynt is for you, offering a piece of tech that allows you to print photos directly from your smartphone. What’s more, no ink cartridges are required, with the system utilising special Zink sticker paper.

Skeye Nano Camera Drone

The world’s smallest camera drone, the Nano measures in at a tiny 4cm across blade-to-blade and weighs a miniscule 14 grams. Regardless though, it is easy to control, packs a 120mAh rechargeable battery and can record its travails on an internal 2GB MicroSD card.

Lego City Volcano Exploration Base

Worryingly part of Lego’s “City” range, the Volcano Exploration Base delivers everything you would want as a child when playing with molten lava. Not only do you get to build a volcano with eruption function, but also a mobile operations centre, excavator, wheeled dumper, drone and boulder rack.

Oral-B Stages Power Kids Electric Toothbrush

Getting children to brush their teeth has never been easier thanks to these themed toothbrush heads from Oral-B. The brushes are specially designed for developing teeth and feature an ideal size and softness. The heads are compatible with an entire lineup of toothbrush handles too.

KitSound Mini Buddy Rechargeable Speaker

Tiny wired speakers there are in abundance in this range from KitSound, with each speaker attachable to a smartphone or other portable device via a 3.5mm cable. The speakers, which range in design from animal heads to footballs and more, are charged via USB.

Vodafone Smart Prime 7

Teens can be notoriously snobby when it comes to smartphones. Thankfully, this highly rated handset from Vodafone has flagship looks without the designer price tag. Available in Graphite Black or Boron White, this sleek pay as you go Android phone will delight with its 5-inch IPS LCD touchscreen and 8MP front camera.

Venturer EliteWin 11KT Mini Windows Notebook

A budget tablet that nevertheless runs Windows 10, comes with a smart keyboard accessory and packs a battery that lasts up to eight hours on a single charge, the 11KT is not for sniffing at. HDMI, USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and a trackpad are also on board, along with 32GB of storage.

Easy Karaoke Party Machine with Disco Lights

If you want to take the party with you anywhere then this cool all-in-one karaoke party machine is definitely worth a look. The system features two mic inputs, a built-in speaker system, a CD/CDG/CDR top loading drive, audio and video outs as well as coloured LED disco light effects.

Bradley Wiggins Macon Bike

An ultra-lightweight bike for children, the Wiggins Macon has been designed to help youngsters learn to ride, with a unique narrower pedal width to improve riding position. Pinch-free alloy brakes as well as the ability to attach stabilisers add even more value to the package.

£175 | Cycle Republic

Soda Stream Power

The classic gadget is back and this time it's delivering more carbonation than ever before. The Soda Stream Power now allows you to create sparkling beverages at the touch of button, with three levels of fizz selectable, from lightly sparkling to intensely bubbly.

Fuze We Are The Robots!

Construct and then operate your very own robotic claw with this educational set from Fuze Project. This range is all about making learning to code as easy and fun as possible, with this robotic claw capable of being programmed to perform various commands.

£179.99 | Fuze