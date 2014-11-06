The best cycling socks to buy 2015

Previous Next 1/8

Rapha Merino

We all know that Merino wool makes for super warm items of clothing, so it makes sense to use it for socks too, especially as they protect a part of the body prone to getting chilly during long cycling sessions. Clearly aiming for the luxury end of the market, this pair uses the Merino wool to quickly wick away sweat and keep you cool in summer and toasty in winter. A reinforced heel aids comfort and longevity, while the natural antibacterial elements of the wool mean they repel nasty smells.

£15 | Rapha