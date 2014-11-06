The best cycling socks to buy 2015

By Max Parker
1/8
Rapha Merino
We all know that Merino wool makes for super warm items of clothing, so it makes sense to use it for socks too, especially as they protect a part of the body prone to getting chilly during long cycling sessions. Clearly aiming for the luxury end of the market, this pair uses the Merino wool to quickly wick away sweat and keep you cool in summer and toasty in winter. A reinforced heel aids comfort and longevity, while the natural antibacterial elements of the wool mean they repel nasty smells.
£15 | Rapha
2/8
Defeet Cyclismo
Handmade from American wool, the Cyclismo is one comfy sock and designed for cyclists who ride at speed. A reflective strip borders the top, while an Aerospeed cuff rides higher up on the leg than a normal sock.
$18.99 | Defeet
3/8
Endura Luminite
This is about as feature packed as a sock you can get and we're massive fans of it. First off, the whole thing is constructed from Meryl Skinlife yarn, which is not only soft, breathable and reflective, but also boasts an impressive antibacterial finish that should keep the bad smells at bay. The foot arch has been given special support and comfort is improved thanks to a flat toe seam.
£19.99 (Two pack) | Endura
4/8
Vulpine Dog Tooth Merino
While the Rapha socks use just Merino wool, this pair combines it with silk to create socks that are both warm and ridiculously comfy, vital for long cycles. But, why add in silk? Well it's great at retaining heat and can regulate temperature even when wet, so your feet aren't doomed the moment rain starts. They look great too, for socks.
£25 | Vulpine
5/8
Giro HRc Team
Similar to a compression sock, the HRc Team looks to increase blood circulation in your foot, while at the same time offering support for the arch. It's constructed from Meryl Skinlife fibers, that wick away excess moisture and leave you with a fresh feeling foot.
6/8
Condor Race
Styled with a hint of the classic racing look, this sock aims to be comfortable, without sacrificing the performance a rider would look for. Cleverly placed material on both the heel and toe cushion the foot, aiding comfort, while weightless mesh increases air circulation and keeps your digits feeling fresh.
£8.99 | Condor
7/8
Castelli Rosso Corsa
Just like the Giro HRc Team, this sock is constructed from antibacterial and moisture wicking Meryl Skinlife fibers, which aid in keeping your foot fresh. The front part of this sock has been made from Air Mesh, improving breathability and support at the same time, while the 6cm cuff is tall enough for most.
8/8
Mavick Pro
A precision cut and strong structure are both vital to creating a great cycling sock and the Mavick Pro impresses in both these areas. It's soft to the touch too, helping it feel perfect on the foot and features antimicrobial properties.
£10 | Mavick