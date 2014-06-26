The best apps for kids 2014

Previous Next 8/23

Caribu

This clever dual reading app came about when its young designers saw the image of a soldier trying to read his child a bedtime story over the internet. Think of it as Skype with a story attached that allows parents and children to share the same tale from opposite ends of the globe. All you need is a pair of iPads. It comes with one story – 'Lucas the Lion' – but there are many more available via the in-app store, priced £1.99 each.

Free | iOS