The great thing about the Apple Watch Series 3 is that it’s available with or without cellular technology. That means you can pay a one off price, or pay for it in monthly instalments to your chosen network.

With the release of the Apple Watch Series 5, there are now some great Series 3 deals to be had. So check out the best Apple Watch Series 3 Black Friday deals below.

It’s safe to say that the Apple Watch Series 3 is a great watch to purchase if you’re looking for premium without the price-tag. Yes, it doesn’t have quite the sophistication of the Series 4 and 5 when it comes to fitness and health tracking features, nor does it have the battery life. But the Series 3 has aged well, and these are small prices to pay for an Apple Watch.

You don’t need to invest in the latest Apple Watch to track your swimming, either. The Series 3 is definitely up for a dip, thanks to full waterproofing. Other handy features include Apple Pay, and 16GB of memory (8GB for GPS) for downloading apps and storing music.

While the screen may not be quite as large, nor the basel quite as slim as the newer Apple Watches, it hardly looks dated. And with the price for a GPS Series 3 having previously dropped below the £200 mark, there could be some bargains to be had.

The best Apple Watch Series 3 Black Friday deals

Get a great gadget for less this Black Friday with these Apple Watch Series 3 Black Friday deals

Not sold on the Apple Watch Series 3? Check out the best Apple Watch deals for all models.

Black Friday sales around the web