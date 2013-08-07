Best PS Vita games: The top 20

Previous Next 12/20

Need For Speed: Most Wanted

If you've ever played Need For Speed: Most Wanted on a console, you know pretty much what to expect from the PS Vita version and that's probably the highest compliment we could pay this game. Usually, handheld spin-offs are handled by studios acting as guns-for-hire, and they end up as lesser versions of the games that spawned them. That's not the case here; players are let loose in a huge open city with tons of cars to discover and tons of bespoke activities to get stuck into. The maxim for the original also rings true here: if you can find it, you can drive it.