Into HIIT training? Try this INTENSE tabata-style home workout to burn fat faster: no equipment required

Sometimes, all you need is a quick HIIT-boost and this tabata-style home workout is best home workout for the time poor. You won't need any of the best home gym equipment either as these exercises are bodyweight-only but trust us, this is an intense HIIT workout nevertheless.

Tabata-style workouts have been popular for a number if years and for a good reason: they are a quick and effective way to get the heart rate up and to burn fat more efficiently, even after you've finished with the workout.

Gyms might be reopened, but we can safely assume many people won't be returning anytime soon. Some might be worried about general hygiene levels in commercial gyms, others might just not want to pay for gym membership anymore.

Whatever the reason, if you are one these people, give this quick home tabata workout a go, you won't be disappointed. This workout is yet another reason why you should try HIIT.

Put together by Jason Bone, Head of Strength at FLEX Chelsea, this home tabata circuit will effectively bring your heart rate up and help you lose belly fat.

Is this the ultimate HIIT workout? If you like bodyweight exercises, it might just be. HIIT workouts are well-suited for busy people as they are time-efficient and can help boost your metabolism naturally.

How to perform this tabata-style home workout

This tabata workout consists of four rounds with each round containing two exercises each. Within each round, you'll superset the two exercises, meaning you'll do them almost back-to-back twice. Once finished, you'll have a 20-second rest and carry on with the next round. In a nutshell:

In each round, superset two exercises: 40 seconds on then 10 seconds rest, twice

20 second rest between each round

Move onto next round

Completing all four rounds should take you around 15 minutes or maybe a bit less. Before the exercise, it is recommended to do a few minutes of warm up which could be running on the spot, knee ups/butt kicks, jumping jacks etc. It could be whatever exercise you prefer as long as it brings the heart rate up a bit and warms up the muscles.

Round 1

(Image credit: FLEX Chelsea)

Ski jump

Balanced on one leg, jump across to the opposite leg as far as you can whilst maintaining good balance upon landing.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: FLEX Chelsea) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: FLEX Chelsea)

Push up

Start in your hands and feet with your body as straight as possible and pelvis tucked in, slowly lower your body down until shoulder are lower than your elbows, push yourself back up to original position. An alternative option is to drop to your knees but maintain straight body.

Round 2

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: FLEX Chelsea) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: FLEX Chelsea)

Jump lunge

Start kneeling on one knee, in one swift explosive movement, switch to the other side. Alternate between each side.

(Image credit: FLEX Chelsea)

Glute bridge

Lay on your back, knees bent, heels on the floor. Tilt your pelvis upwards, raise hips as high as possible, squeezing your glutes as hard as you can.

Round 3

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: FLEX Chelsea) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: FLEX Chelsea)

Leg under

This is a tough one! Starting on your hands and feet with your knees tucked under your chest and your pelvis tucked under tightly, take left leg and rotate your pelvis pushing your left foot between your right and hand and right foot, placing your hip on the floor. Come back to your original position and repeat with opposite side.

(Image credit: FLEX Chelsea)

Plank rockers

Start on your elbows and feet, body straightened, core engaged and pelvis tucked under. Rock your body back and forth over your hands.

Round 4

(Image credit: FLEX Chelsea)

Mountain climbers

Starting in a push up position, drive you knees into your chest alternately in a fast pace as if running on the spot.

(Image credit: FLEX Chelsea)

Starfish sit up

Lay on your back with your legs and arms spread in a starfish position. Raise your left leg to meet your right hand using your core to engage the movement.

For a similar workout you can join FLEX Chelsea’s FLEXit classes. Their signature class FLEXit is a high intensity workout involving a combination of unilateral and bilateral exercises, designed to work your whole body and test the limits of your heart rate.

