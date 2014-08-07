T3 traditional watch buying guide

Previous Next 1/3

How to choose the right watch

We've consulted style guru Daniel Johnson to get the best tip when it comes to picking a watch. Did you know yellow gold was so passé? Then read on.

1. It pays to go vintage Older watches were made byhand,before machines replaced craftsmen, so everyone is guaranteed to be one of a kind. That's better thanlimitededition, any day.

2. Bigger is very rarely better There's nothing more uncouth than a chunky chronograph worn with a good suit. A watch should complement your look, not shout about your pay packet.

3. Don't buy into fads Much like shorts with suits, oversized hats and the Hoxton fin, these things all have a shelf life. That's okay if you're thinking budget, but if you're splashing the cash it's best to stay classic.

4. Money really does buy quality Spend big and you'll see the difference in the quality of the movement, complications and timekeeping. Ignore the number of diamonds and concentrate on details.

5. Know your metals Rose gold, yellow gold, or white gold? Rose gold's had a brief resurgencerecently,while yellow gold is considered “too much” by some. White gold is less likely to go out of fashion.

6. Be occasion appropriate Remember the basic rules:blackleather strap for formal wear, metal strap with a black face for the office and a chronograph for weekend escapades.