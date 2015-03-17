T3 Hot 100 2015: The Best Music Tech

Previous Next 6/10

B&O Resurgence

Whilst Bang & Olufsen continues to develop high-end audio kit for the home(see the luscious BeoSound Moment, for example) it's the BeoPlay (or B&O Play, if you like) range that has really seen the company soar in the last year. The BeoPlay A2 Bluetooth speaker being a slickly designed, portable yet powerful device – has become the company's fastest-ever selling product. Its range of high-quality headphones, including the noise-cancelling wireless H8s, also impress, as does the brand new Beolit 15. B&O is at the forefront of designer tech.

£Varies | BEOPLAY