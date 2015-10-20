T3 Drives: Toyota Mirai is the most important car you’ll never buy

Previous Next 1/8

Introduction

Burning fossil fuels is bad, we know this, but so far there isn't a viable alternative to internal combustion engines for personal transport. Right now, if you want a reliable, robust vehicle with long range and a quick method of refueling, petrol or diesel is the way to go.

Of course, that's not the greenest method of propulsion, it both uses a limited natural resource, and emits harmful gases. Double threat.

Last week T3 flew over to Hamburg to drive the Toyota Mirai, one of the first hydrogen fuel cell powered vehicles available in Europe.

Hydrogen is considered by some as the fuel of the future, it's clean, green and has a number of desirable aspects (which we'll get onto later).

This is actually the second hydrogen powered car we've driven in as many weeks, you can read how we got on with the Hyundai ix35 Fuel Cell here

It's an exciting prospect, but is it a viable solution?