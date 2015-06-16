5 tech adventures to try this month…

Previous Next 2/6

1. Put a Tesla Model S to the test

Tempted to try out one of these electro-fuelled luxury cars? Now's the perfect time to take advantage of the Tesla experience.

The notoriously petrol- dependent United States is fully embracing Tesla's vision of a battery-powered future, with Elon Musk's vehicles achieving record sales. And, thanks to a growing network of dealers and chargers, they're creeping onto the UK's roads, too.

There's still a certain reluctance and suspicion of electric vehicles in the UK, though. Fortunately, Tesla's test-drive experience is here to alleviate fears that owning one of these high-tech, £50k automobiles will turn you into a sandal- wearing tree hugger or, worse, the trendy CEO of a doomed internet start-up.

While the thrill of driving an electric car is pretty much instantaneous, it's recommended that you test drive one over a period of a few days to see how it fits into your lifestyle. “Take your time,” says Dr Ben Lane of Next Green Car. “We find that it takes at least three days to get what electric vehicles are all about. Request a week's test drive to really understand if one's for you.”

Book your test drive online at Teslamotors.com, or visit one of the company's seven stores dotted around the country. Once you're up and running, try out the car's unique features.

The Model S includes a 17-inch touchscreen that provides navigation and even lets you browse the web, while driving-style options make it handle like a sleek sports car or a comfortable cruiser. Worried about battery life? With Next Green Car's Zap-Map, you can find Tesla-compatible chargers and keep your test vehicle topped up.