Quick, the sun's out! Here's T3's best solar-powered tech for summer 2015

Welcome to the ultimate panel show

Solar power, like a lot of areas relating to renewable energy, can be a little disappointing.

The above clothing is designed to use the sun's rays to charge your tech. Well, that's a nice idea. However, despite being made by Tommy Hilfiger, a brand usually known for its snappy, urban, preppie style, the results are rather like a vaguely futuristic, workman's donkey jacket. Oh, and they cost $599 when they went on sale late last year. And they appear to no longer be on sale, so we're assuming they didn't fly off the shelves.

Things are changing, however, and to prove it, we've rounded up five of the most stylish and adventurous suckers of sunlight to cure your summertime lack-of-battery-power blues, from an e-bike to a tent.

Decent solar panels can provide a reasonable level of charge even in traditional British weather (ie: drizzle, clouds, greyness and cold temperatures.) In summer, they really come into their own, however. And look outside: it is summer! What are you waiting for?

