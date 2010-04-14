Speed Week: How to speed-up your Mac

5 Tips to give your Mac a dose of the Usain Bolts.

Fed up of your cluttered Mac taking an age to become active on start-up, tired of that spinning disc halting your progress whenever you have more than one application open? Here's five tips to get your Mac running smoothly again.

1) Cache-out

One of the more common causes of OS X slowing to a crawl is the build up of temporary files. Overflowing System, User and Font Caches are the main culprits here and can be weeded out with a simple Terminal command. Enter atsutil databases -remove to give your Mac a nice little speed boost.

2) Shut out other users

Apple OS X's ability to allow multiple accounts to be logged into a Mac at the same time, but at the same time, that can slow down your Mac to a crawl if other accounts have left apps running. If you've got a long day of solo work ahead of you (keep your minds out of the gutter, this is a family website) then it's best to log-out of other accounts

3) Check for Software Updates

Apple updates its 'wares regularly and although you'll usually be notified when new software is available, it's possible that one could slip by. A new software update can optimise what your Mac already has on offer, so manually check for software updates in the preference pane and you could see a difference in speed.

4) Externalise

MacBook laptops boast some pretty sizable hard-drives these days but with high-def movies, endless music discographies and reels of photos you'll soon be itching for extra space. Filling up that hard-drive also slows down the performance of your gadget so, wherever possible shift those files to an external hard-drive.

5) Wipe the slate clean

If all else fails, one sure-fire way to get your Mac on track is to scratch the hard-drive, re-install OS X and start from scratch. Back up everything you need on an external hard-drive, insert your OS X install disc, select "Erase and Install" and give your Mac that out-of-the-box velocity