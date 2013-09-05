Sony SmartWatch 2 vs Samsung Galaxy Gear

By Max Parker
Samsung Galaxy Gear vs Sony SmartWatch 2: Build
Samsung Galaxy Gear
This is a good looking watch. It's suitably techy so you get some welcome futurist gravitas but it's also been designed with enough style to ensure it's something you'd actually be happy to wear. It feels solid and robust on the wrist. The overall design is sleek and minimal and the user interface has a distinctly paired back appeal.
Sony SmartWatch 2
The compact, square clock face sports a slick design and features the round, textured power button as on the Sony Xperia Z and the brand new Sony Xperia Z1. Aside from the power button, there are no physical controls - instead, there's a touchscreen with the telltale Android controls - back, home and menu. There's also a covered microUSB slot for charging.
Samsung Galaxy Gear vs Sony SmartWatch 2: Screen
Samsung Galaxy Gear
The Galaxy Gear boasts a 1.6- inch super AMOLED display. It's sharp and crisp enough for what this will be used for. Photos, although small, are still clear. Videos were a bit of a struggle to watch when the content had any level of detail but would be ample for previewing the odd rapid Instagram video or Vine.
Sony SmartWatch 2
The SmartWatch 2 sports a pint-sized 1.6-inch LCD screen with a 220x176-pixel resolution, giving it a pixel density of 176PPI. So far, we've only had the chance to try out the watch in a well-lit room, where the screen looked bright and the colours were vibrant.
Samsung Galaxy Gear vs Sony SmartWatch 2: Features
Samsung Galaxy Gear
When an incoming message requires more than a quick glance, users can simply pick up their Samsung Galaxy devices and a clever Smart Relay feature will instantly reveal the full content on the screen of that second device. Another impressive feature is Memographer. The Gear comes loaded with a 1.9 megapixel camera on the outside of the wrist strap that lets you capture photos and video on the move with a single swipe down on the screen, followed by a tap.
The Gear lets you make and answer calls without touching your phone, with speaker and microphone positioned in the wrist strap as part of the clasp. There's also S-Voice control. There's also fitness features, including a useful pedometer.
Sony SmartWatch 2
The Android 4.0-toting watch connects to your smartphone via Bluetooth 3, with one-touch NFC pairing. You can use the screen to answer or reject calls, you can't actually take them through the watch as there's no speaker or microphone, so you'll have to take your phone out for that, or hook up a Bluetooth headset.
According to Sony, they'll be around 400 apps available at at launch includeing a lot of the big names that you'd expect, like Facebook and Twitter.
Samsung Galaxy Gear vs Sony SmartWatch 2: Verdict
Samsung Galaxy Gear
Perhaps the toughest test is will it genuinely be useful? From what we've seen so far the Gear has enough tools to sway us. The camera is genuinely innovative and fun while the potential for more apps is an appetite whetter. As ever what will make or break it will be the price.
Sony SmartWatch 2
The Sony SmartWatch 2 looks like a neat little gadget, although the new Samsung Galaxy Gear arguably has more features, such as a camera. Having said that, we like the design of the Sony watch and we look forward to trying it our more thoroughly when we're out on the go with an Android phone.
Samsung Galaxy Gear vs Sony SmartWatch 2: Price and release
Samsung Galaxy Gear
The Samsung Galaxy Gear will be launched with the Galaxy Note 3 in more than 140 countries around the world from September 25th, 2013. Currently no UK price has been given, though it will retail for $299 in the USA.
Sony SmartWatch 2
The Sony SmartWatch 2 is set to hit store shelves in September 2013, most likely with the arrival of the Sony Xperia Z1. It is expected to cost £199.99.