Best Samsung Galaxy S5 cases and covers

1/18
Tech 21 Impact Tactical Case For Samsung S5
The Samsung S5 is a delicate flower, and getting a case or cover should be top of your list. This S5 case from Tech 21 contains military bullet-proofing tech in the form of D3O impact material that'll keep your phone safe no matter what. The ruggedized shell has a pleasing matt finish, and leaves the ports accessible, as well as the volume and power buttons while still adding minimal bulk. Top of the class for protection and sight-liness.
£24.99 | Tech 21 | Buy it now from Amazon
2/18
Terrapin PU Leather Wallet
Terrapin's PU Leather Wallet offers a sophisticated, yet secure and resistant case – designed to add an elegant touch to any outfit. Available in a variety of faux leather shades, it's easily adjustable and its hard inner shell guarantees a good protection.
£7.99 | Buy it now from Amazon
3/18
BoxWave Leather Flip
BoxWave went for a professional look with its Leather Flip Case – a nice meld of functionality, style and security. Its interior is lined with velvet to keep your handset safe. All buttons and connectors are fully accessible thanks to the handy cut outs.
£9 | BoxWave | Buy it now from Amazon
4/18
Speck CandyShell Inked
Speck's CandyShell Inked looks as good as it is strong. Certified to meet military standards of durability, it gives your phone a durable defence against casual drops and is equipped with a shock-absorbent lining.
£23 | Speck | Buy it now from Amazon
5/18
M-Edge Echo
The M-Edge Echo collection of cases offer a colourful range of patterns as well as some modern and fashionable designs. Its soft silicone interior pampers your phone while the hard exterior, designed to survive drops from up to 4 feet, gives a tough protection to your device.
£20 | M-Edge | Buy now from Medgestore
6/18
Spigen Ultra Fit Capsule
Flexible, elastic and durable, Spigen's Ultra Fit Capsule Case's smooth material allows a soft and comfortable grip. Its slim design makes it comfortable to carry and it's well-equipped to survive bumps. Classy and contemporary, the design enables you to retain the original look of your device.
£12.99 | Spigen | Buy it now from Amazon
7/18
Spigen Touch Armour
This stylish case by Spigen looks as good as the level of protection it offers.
Interior focused protection and a bulk reducing, design mean that you can rest assured of your phone's sleekness and safety.
Price: £19.99 | Spigen | Buy it now from Amazon
8/18
i-Blason Prime Dual Layer
Your phone will be well protected from bumps and drops thanks to the silicone and polycarbonate in this beast. The rugged yet smart looking case also comes equipped with a kickstand for landscape viewing, and a belt clip.
Price: £8.99 | i-Blason | Buy it now from Amazon
9/18
Proporta Distressed Leather
This genuine leather case features a magnetic closure tab, credit card slots and space to hold cash, making it as practical as it is stylish. The vintage distressed leather will continue to improve in looks as time passes.
Price: £24.95 | Proporta
10/18
Proporta Leather Aluminium
This luxury case is lined with aluminium and boasts access to all ports buttons and camera lenses to ensure that you don't need to sacrifice protection for functionally. The magnetic closure is pretty nice too, for the sound if nothing else.
Price: £29.95 | Proporta | Buy it now from Amazon
11/18
Griffin Survivor Clear
Eighteen hours of bone shaking vibration and falls from up to six feet couldn't damage a phone through this case during testing. The TPE edges are moulded to ensure that you won't lose your grip when using your device either, so you can be confident of its safety no matter what the situation.
Price: £19.99 | Griffin | Buy now from Mobile Fun
12/18
CAT Active Urban
Boasting unique shock and impact absorption qualities, the CAT Active Urban case can withstand drops of up to 1.8 metres meaning that you'll never have to worry about that heart stopping, screen cracking moment again.
Price: £24.99 | Clove | Buy now from Expansys
13/18
Incipio Watson
Incipio's Watson case is a nice meld of solid , bump-proof plastic and classy materials. Micro-suede and eco-friendly, vegan leather keep things soft and comfy, whilst a snap-on Plextonium hard-case protects from the rough stuff.
Price: £27 | Incipio | Buy it now from Amazon
14/18
Quiksilver Redemption
Quiksilver's offering is more of a classic polycarbonate hard case - designed to protect your phone from all impacts, from scrapes to unfortunate pavement-drops.
Price: £19.95 | Proporta | Buy it now from Amazon
15/18
Barbour Leather Folio
Instantly recognisable, this leather folio from the quintessential Brit brand has a natty tartan lining. Will protect against dings, but don't go dropping your phone anywhere.
Price: £39.95 | Proporta
16/18
Ted Baker
Ted Baker's case range for 2014 is typically ornate and flowery. The design is of course the main point, but this is still a solid polycarb case that'll protect the back, if not the front.
Price: £29.95 | Proporta
17/18
X-Doria Scene Plus
Polycarbonate and rubber provide the ultimate rough and tough protection against tumbles, drops and bumps of all kinds.
Price: £17.99 | X-Doria
18/18
Griffin Survivor
The Survivor case is known for extreme, military-grade protection. Polycarb and silicone protect against up to 6-foot drops, as well as dirt, sand and water.
Price: £29.98 | Griffin | Buy now from Mobile Fun