OnePlus 9: specs, price, release date, and more

The OnePlus 9 is set to be the next premium flagship smartphone from OnePlus, launching this month. It follows hot on the heels of the OnePlus 8 series (including the T3 award-winning One Plus 8 Pro), and the budget/ mid-tier OnePlus Nord, which has since expanded into the affordable Nord N series of handsets, including the OnePlus Nord N10 5G and OnePlus N100 announced last October.

With the OnePlus 8 Pro being awarded T3's Gadget of the Year title, we're excited to see what the company has up its sleeve for the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro, and as is always the case in the runup to a new smartphone, leaks and rumors have been trickling out about the device; and so far, it's looking promising.

The OnePlus 9 could end up giving goliaths like Samsung a run for its money, with its recently released Samsung Galaxy S21. The upcoming handset will no doubt boast the impeccable quality that's fostered a loyal community, and the price won't be quite as hair-raising as Samsung's smartphones' usual price tags, so it has the advantage.

We expect more tidbits to slip out over the coming weeks, so keep checking in as round up the latest OnePlus 9 news to keep up to speed with everything we know about it so far.

The OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro, and a potential OnePlus 9 Lite are set to be unveiled through a virtual release event on March 23. In addition to this, OnePlus has confirmed that it's partnering with Hasselblad cameras to enhance its image capabilities on the OnePlus 9 Pro.

The official launch event will be a live stream, beginning at 7am PT / 10am EST / 3pm GMT (or March 24 at 1am for those in AEDT). As per the nature of these launch events, the phones won't likely hit shelves until at least several weeks after OnePlus' announcement.

The OnePlus 9 Pro will go head to head with other premium flagships from the Apple iPhone 12 and Samsung Galaxy S21 range of devices to become the best mobile device on the market. As things stand, the OnePlus event will occur on the same day as the Apple event for a real-life western showdown in the name of all things mobile.

OnePlus 9: price

We haven't heard anything on the grapevine about the price of the OnePlus 9 yet, but it won't reach the dizzying heights of Samsung and Apple devices.

Looking at the OnePlus 8 series, the base model starts at $699/ £599 (approx. AU$1,080) for the 8GB/182GB model, while the OnePlus 8 Pro starts at $899/ £799 (approx. AU$1,440). Both models are 5G capable, and we expect the OnePlus 9 to follow suit, so prices should be within the same ballpark.

OnePlus 9: display and design

Specially designed reflective glass elevates the #OnePlus9Pro Morning Mist to new levels of design excellence. There's nothing else like it. See even more on March 23.👉 https://t.co/18Op7zhU9l pic.twitter.com/lF07yB0TVXMarch 15, 2021 See more

OnePlus has dropped a variety of images featuring the OnePlus 9 Pro, which visually attunes with the older Concept Creator mock-up video of the OnePlus 9 Pro, and aligns closely with Waqar Khan's slick video render of the device last month, which you can check out at the top of the page.

The OnePlus 9 Pro is striking in the Morning Mist colourway, which is taken from the company's Twitter post. The Morning Mist colour offers a sleek mirror silver glass that's imbued with a greyish effect; the images show the back and front, plus a selfie camera cutout on the top left corner of the flagship device, which is commensurate with the renders. It feels quite industrial, which may divide opinion, but we're certainly fans.

Again, OnePlus hasn't officially shared the exact schematics for the OnePlus 9 Pro's screen, but it looks very likely that the OnePlus 9 Pro will have a 6.7-inch Fluid AMOLED screen, while the OnePlus 9 will have a 6.5-inch Fluid AMOLED display. The OnePlus 9 Pro will likely boast an "excellent, top-tier, world-class display with close to textbook-perfect calibration accuracy and performance" (via PCMag). All of this while keeping power consumption down, which is good news for the OnePlus 9 Pro's battery.

OnePlus hasn't officially dropped images of the OnePlus 9, as it has done for the OnePlus 9 Pro. In terms of the design, we have a previous leaked CAD render showing off a camera array that's closer to the OnePlus 8T than it does to the OnePlus 8. The company's co-founder, Carl Pei, took to Twitter, hinting that it isn't the final design.

The device sports a triple camera setup on the rear accompanied by an LED flash. The camera housing is positioned on the left-hand side of the back panel, rather than the centre, akin to the OnePlus 8 and, now, the OnePlus 9 Pro. These line up with PhoneArena's images, which were corroborated by leaker Max J, although the screen is now tipped to be 6.5-inches instead of 6.55-inches.

We've got more information on the devices' colourways thanks to Ishan Agarwal, who tweeted the images, then followed up with what's been touted as an 'official poster'. According to Agarwal, these are the colours listed for the OnePlus 9: Arctic Sky, Stellar Black, Winter Mist. The OnePlus 9 Pro colours will, of course, feature Morning Mist, as shown; then, it's reported to come in Astral Black and Pine Green for a delectable assortment of colours. There's definitely something for everyone.

The single front-facing hole-punch camera is tucked away in the corner, as usual, so nothing too drastic there. Shortly after the leak, Pei chimed in with a mysterious tweet, saying: "No design is ever set in stone. Because if it were, it wouldn't be a very lightweight smartphone."

He may be alluding to other new features that aren't just aesthetic, with his reference to a "lightweight smartphone", maybe tipping a plastic back for the OnePlus 9. But, presumably, such materials' colour schemes won't stray too far from the OnePlus Series 9 Pro's overall aesthetic and body.

OnePlus 9: specs and features

(Image credit: Concept Creator)

Qualcomm recently unveiled the Snapdragon 888 chipset, and the OnePlus 9 is predicted to house the processor. Things are looking even more positive for fans thanks to the leaked benchmark for the device, which posted a single-core score of 1,122 and a multi-core score of 2,733 – higher than the Galaxy S21.

A video that leaked last year claiming to show off the handset seemingly confirmed the Snapdragon 888 SoC, as well as a 2.84GHz ARM Cortex-X1 core processor alongside clusters of three Cortex-A78 (2.4GHz) and four Cortex-A55 cores (1.8GHz).

Just last month, the OnePlus 9's specs purportedly dropped, backing up the processor rumors, as well as a 120Hz display, and 4,500mAh battery.

When it comes to the camera, the latest tidbit suggests we'll see a quad-camera system, with 48MP + 48MP + 8MP + 5MP lenses. OnePlus is doubling down on the camera with the OnePlus 9; with the hardware not being that impressive to date, its new partnership with Swedish camera manufacturer Hasselblad should help up its game.

We're also expecting 65W fast-charging support, and for the handset to run Android 11 straight out of the box. While OnePlus recently confirmed that the budget OnePlus Nord N10 5G, and OnePlus Nord N100 will only receive one major Android update, bringing them both up to Android 11, we anticipate the usual two updates for the OnePlus 9.

OnePlus 9: other rumours and news

OnePlus has shaken up its 2021 release schedule, possibly to fit around its new line-up of devices, one of which is the OnePlus Watch.

The brand was first rumoured to be working on a wearable back in 2016, but co-founder and former CEO Carl Pei teased a OnePlus smartwatch as far back as October when he was still with the company. Now, it's officially announced that the OnePlus Watch will release on the same day as the OnePlus 9 Series.

The company has also just launched the OnePlus Band; a fitness wearable that's affordable for most people, coming in at roughly $35 / £25 / AU$44, although it doesn't have a confirmed release date outside of India yet.

Along with its OnePlus Buds Z, OnePlus is diversifying more and more, and we can't wait to see how the OnePlus Watch fares against the dominance of the Apple Watch, and any other innovative new OnePlus products and beyond in 2021.