New iPhone 11 leaks and news: release date, price, camera, specs

We're hours away from seeing what Sir Jony Ive and co. have cooked-up for his last-ever iPhone design. After months of leaks, rumours, blurry images from the supply chain, and whispers from sources, Apple will hold its annual September hardware event later today, Tuesday September 10, 2019.

The Cupertino-based company is widely-expected to unveil its new iPhone line-up, an upgraded Apple Watch, a new HomePod, water resistant AirPods 3, and perhaps, refreshed Apple TV hardware.

The media event will be held in the Steve Jobs Theatre inside Apple's glossy spaceship-like headquarters. It begins at 10am in Cupertino, which is 1pm on the East Coast, and 6pm in the UK. You can stream the event here.

Ahead of CEO Tim Cook and co. taking to the stage, we've collected everything you could possibly want to know about the 2019 iPhone line-up, which is widely-tipped to include three new handsets. If you're eager to find out exactly what the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11R will bring with them, and whether it's going to be the smartphone upgrade for you,– you should find plenty to interest you here.

While we were very impressed with what the the iPhone XS, the iPhone XS Max, and the iPhone XR have had to offer, we can't wait to see what's around the corner with the iPhone XI. After all, Apple knows the competition keeps on getting fiercer...





As we've already outlined, Apple will hold its annual event today – September 10, 2019. That's when we'll see the new iPhone models for the first time, complete with a slick product video narrated by Sir Jony Ive. But what about actually buying the latest iPhone? Well, we have a pretty solid idea of when that will happen too.

That's because a monumental slip-up from the SoftBank President Ken Miyauchi earlier this month revealed that Apple will start selling its new iPhone models on September 20, 2019. That's around 10 days after the announcement, which fits perfectly with previous launches from the US company.

Provided Apple sticks with its usual launch schedule, we'd expect pre-orders for the new iPhone models to give live from 8am BST / midnight PT / 3am EST on the Apple Store online and the app the week before September 20, 2019.

So, that means you'll be able to pre-order your shiny new iPhone on Friday September 13, 2019, with the launch of iOS 13 sometime the following week before the launch of the iPhone 11 the following Friday. Of course, it's possible that Apple will completely tear-up the rulebook this time around and launch its new smartphones sometime in late November, but honestly, that seems very unlikely – especially since these handsets appear to be more minor updates (more on that later) and won't require ramping-up new manufacturing processes, like those that delayed the launch of the original iPhone X into October.

As for the pricing... don't expect the pricing to change too much. According to a report from GSM Arena, we can expect exactly the same pricing for the new models. If you're unfamiliar with the pricing structure of the latest Apple handsets, it's £999/$999 and up for its flagship, £1,099/$1,099 and up for the big-screen flagship, and £749/$749 and up for the "more affordable" model.

iPhone 11, iPhone Pro: names

According to oft-reliable reporter Mark Gurman, Apple will really change things up this year. It will ditch the Roman numerals used with the iPhone X ("ten") and its iterative S-update successor iPhone Xs ("ten" "s") in favour of the same numbering seen on earlier iPhone handsets.

As such, the iPhone XR will be superseded by the iPhone 11.

Although there is some dispute amongst tipsters around whether the follow-ups to the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max will also be branded "iPhone 11" or will ditch the number entirely for the "Pro" moniker, which is in-line with the iPad line-up. For his part, Mark Gurman believes the iPhone XS and XS Max successors will be branded iPhone Pro and iPhone Pro Max.

iPhone 11, iPhone Pro: design, camera, specs



So, what will the iPhone 11 (iPhone XR follow-up), iPhone Pro (iPhone XS follow-up) and iPhone Pro Max (iPhone XS Max follow-up) actually look like? Well, the consensus seems to be that all three will look largely the same as their predecessors.

That means the iPhone 11 will have a 6.1-inch LED screen, while the iPhone Pro has a 5.8-inch OLED and the iPhone Pro Max has a supersize 6.5-inch OLED. All three will have the same curvaceous notch seen on their predecessors to house the ambient light and proximity sensors, speaker grill, and all the clever gubbins for Face ID.

The iPhone Pro and iPhone Pro Max will boast an improved Face ID sensor that will be able to recognise your mush in any orientation, like the iPad Pro. It will also be able to work when the handset is lying flat on a table, reports suggest. Earlier rumours that Apple would shrink the size of the notch have been dismissed, with many tipsters believing this redesign will now appear in 2020 alongside a return of the Touch ID fingerprint scanner.

OK, but what about the rest of the design of the iPhone Pro series?

Well, again, Apple is widely-tipped to stick with the same industrial design to the iPhone X, iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max, albeit with a controversial new square-shaped camera housing with a triple-camera system.

The new triple-camera is tipped to help Apple catch-up with rivals like the Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Huawei P30 Pro, and OnePlus 7 Pro, which offer a much greater array of photography modes and options – from increased optical zoom, better low light photography, and finally, ultra-wide shots.

Case manufacturer Nood has revealed its accessories for the upcoming iPhone Pro series, seemingly confirming the rumoured design tweaks... Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Noodcases.com) Image 2 of 6 (Image credit: Noodcases.com) Image 3 of 6 (Image credit: Noodcases.com) Image 4 of 6 (Image credit: Noodcases.com) Image 5 of 6 (Image credit: Noodcases.com) Image 6 of 6 (Image credit: Noodcases.com)

The new camera that joins the telephoto and wide-angle lens seen on the existing iPhone XS line-up will purportedly be an ultra-wide camera. According to whispers ahead of the event tonight, this will bring a host of new functions, including the ability to include someone who was slightly out of frame in a photo taken by the primary wide-angle lens back into the shot, since they were likely captured by the ultra-wide camera even if they were partially lopped-off by the main shooter.

Bloomberg has previously reported that Apple wants to use a triple-lens system to power all-new Augmented Reality (AR) experiences, like the ability to mask digital elements to your face using the front-facing system on the iPhone XS, which isn't currently available on the rear-camera. To ensure there is consistency across its flagship product lines, the new camera is also tipped for the next iPad Pro refresh.

The slightly odd camera set-up is purportedly to ensure that all three camera lens are equidistant from one another – something that wouldn't happen if the cameras were aligned in the same vertical-stack seen on the iPhone X, iPhone XS, et al.

That same Bloomberg report also claims we're in store for a new matte finish for the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro – very different from the glossy, all-glass finish we've seen on the likes of the iPhone X, iPhone XS, and iPhone XS Max until now.

Another new colour option – vaguely described as "rainbow" by sources speaking to YouTube creator EverythingApplePro – is also rumoured to be in the pipeline. The new finish is likely something akin to the shimmering, colour-changing Aura effect on the Samsung Note 10, and Huawei P30 Pro.

Meanwhile, the more affordable iPhone 11 will get two new colours of its own. According to Japanese blog Mac Otakara, the current Blue and Coral colours will be replaced with new Green and Lavender options. And what do you know? Those are exactly the same colours that appear on the invitation to the Apple Event tonight.

The new colours coming to the iPhone XR follow-up, according to the latest report from reliable blog Mac Otakara

The iPhone XR follow-up is expected to move to a dual-camera system on the back – like the current flagship models. As such, it will benefit from 2x optical zoom for the first time, something that is currently only possible on the priciest iPhone models.

It's unclear whether Apple will use the telephoto camera to add the artificial bokeh-style blur (like on the iPhone XS, XS Max) or stick with the software solution seen on the iPhone XR, which only works on people – not pets or objects.

Case manufacturer Nood has also published images of its accessories for the upcoming iPhone 11, seemingly confirming the rumoured design tweaks, including the dual-camera system... Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Noodcases.com) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Noodcases.com) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Noodcases.com) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Noodcases.com)

And what about the inside of the handsets?

When it comes to storage options for the new flagship phones, Apple is expected to keep things the same as the existing line-up, starting at 64GB for the entry-level model, followed by 256GB and 512GB.

One tipster on Reddit, who doesn't quite have the same track record as some of the other more established sources quoted in this article, claims the iPhone XS Max successor will have a 3,969mAh battery – quite a step-up from the 3,174mAh cell it uses right now. Excitingly, that could mean the iPhone XR is no longer the iPhone with the best battery life – a title it holds at the moment when compared to the other handsets in the Apple Store.

We're also expecting to see a new A13 system-on-a-chip, which is apparently already in production. Leaked benchmark results suggest the iPhone 11 will be powerful, but not quite as much of a monstrous upgrade in power as we saw from the company last year. Instead, it's possible that Apple will be focusing on efficiency to boost battery life.

Reports claim iPhone Pro and iPhone Pro Max will ship with an 18W fast wired charger in the box, while the iPhone 11 will stick with the much-maligned 5W wall plug, which is glacially slow compared to most Android-powered competitors – even those costing hundreds less.

We'd like to draw your attention to the gorgeous-looking renders above, put together by digital artist Hasan Kaymak – they're based on the most reputable leaks and rumours we've heard so far, so the new iPhones for 2019 could well end up looking something like this, albeit with a more matte finish.

Another difference, based on the latest reports surfacing online ahead of the iPhone event live stream, is that Apple will shift the iconic company logo to a more central position on the back of its Pro handsets to serve as an indicator as to where to place devices to charge wirelessly.

According to numerous reports going back almost a calendar year, the iPhone Pro models will be able to charge accessories, like AirPods or Apple Watch, wirelessly by placing them on the rear case.

However, eleventh-hour reports claim the feature – which first shipped last year on the Huawei Mate 20 Pro, before rolling out to the Huawei P30 Pro and appearing on the rival Samsung Galaxy S10, S10 Plus, and Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10 Plus – was ditched because "the charging efficiency" did not meet the company's internal requirements. If the latest reports are accurate and reverse wireless charging hasn't made the cut, the relocated logo is going to seem like a weird quirk.

One tipster says the classic rainbow Apple logo is going to make a comeback on this year's iPhones – or possibly just some kind of extra rainbow shade. We're not sure Apple would mess with the iPhone style like that, but you never know.

With the latest iPhone models, it might also be time to say goodbye to a couple of iPhone features. According to reports, Apple is getting ready to abandon its pressure-sensitive 3D Touch technology from the new handsets – something that the preview of iOS 13 seems to confirm.

The rather nicely done rendering in the video above shows us what all the best guesses, leaks and predictions to date would look like in an actual iPhone – it's likely that when the curtain is pulled back in September, the 2019 iPhones are going to look something like the image above – albeit with the new iPhone logo placement.

iPhone 11, iPhone Pro: new features

It seems a given that Apple will focus (no pun intended) on the camera this year. With very minimal changes to the design – and those that are coming, like the camera bump, not always being welcome – the new AR features and photography modes seem like the easiest differentiator between previous generations.

But what else can we expect from the iPhone 11 and iPhone Pro?

Well, it's possible that Apple will bring its 120Hz high refresh rate technology, first seen on the iPad Pro, to the iPhone Pro line-up. It would help the pricier Pro series stand-out from the iPhone XR successor and keep its features on-par with the other Pro-branded iOS hardware, iPad Pro. It would also explain why 3D Touch has been canned from the next major update to iOS – as Apple was never able to combine the pressure-sensitive technology with its high-refresh rate OLED panels.

It would also help the Californian company usurp the OnePlus 7 Pro's best feature.

We've also heard more extravagant rumours: that Apple might be planning to put a Touch Bar on the side of the iPhone 11, and could even come with a foldable screen of some description. To us that sounds like something that's more likely to appear in the iPhone 12 or even iPhone 13.

Apple is traditionally more conservative than its competitors – happy to wait and watch the market before putting its own spin on long-established technologies, exactly like we expect it to do with ultra-wide cameras this time around.

At the slightly more believable end of the scale, there's talk that the iPhone Pro will switch to USB-C, just like the iPad Pro range. That would be a bold move. It seems more likely that Apple will stick with Lightning, but use a USB-C plug to connect to the wall plug to enable faster charging speeds.

iPhone 11, iPhone Pro: how to watch the event

Apple CEO Tim Cook will beckon in the new iPhone hardware on-stage in the Steve Jobs Theatre starting at 10am in Cupertino, California, which falls at 1pm on the East Coast of the United States, and 6pm in the UK.

Apple will livestream the entire presentation on its website, Apple TV, and YouTube (a first for the firm). That means you'll be able to watch in the embedded player below regardless of whether you rock an Android or iOS smartphone, use the Chrome web browser, Safari, Firefox, or whatever...

Of course, T3 will have all of the opinion, reaction and updates from the Apple Event as it happens, so stay tuned.