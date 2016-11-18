Best Netflix TV shows you can watch right now

Previous Next 2/20

Cowboy Bebop

If you aren't into anime or have been unsure where you should start then here is your answer, Cowboy Bebop, a western-friendly romp stuffed with bucket-loads of nicely drawn action.

Bebop has a somewhat legendary reputation in the anime community, with it becoming extremely popular both inside and outside Japan when it originally launched in 1998, and while it certainly isn't perfect it is very approachable and entertaining.

What probably separates this from other equally cool anime is the maturity in which the show deals with its character's relationships, with much subtlety on display. This, in partnership with the show's epilogue-style plot - you never get the full story of what happened before these characters converged to travel space and bounty hunt on the Bebop (the show's ship) - and penchant to delve into philosophy make it thematically more mature than most contemporary material.

Overall, however, you watch this show to enjoy ice-cool characters such as Spike (seen at top) fight. And boy does he fight well!