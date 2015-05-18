Meet Ford's fast family: from Focus to GT

1/5
Introduction
We've just driven Ford's awesome new Mustang, but it's not the only vehicle in the brand's arsenal that possesses a penchant for speed.
Here are four more, from the chiseled GT to the unassuming Focus ST, that should get your blood pumping.
2/5
Ford Focus ST
The Fiesta's big brother has just received a raft of updates for 2015, which make it more enticing than ever. Power from a new 2.0-litre, four-cylinder engine is up to a heady 247bhp, meaning the all-important 0-62mph sprint can be completed in 6.5 seconds, yet it sill manages 41.5mpg. The Focus ST is much cheaper than its rival Golf GTI but packs the same interior practicality and technology, while it is also available in diesel and estate models if you rack up the motorway miles or need more load-lugging capabilities.
£22,495
3/5
Ford Fiesta ST
The Fiesta ST sports a 1.6-litre, four-cylinder engine that develops 180bhp yet returns a wallet-pleasing 47.9mpg. It's tiny hatchback body and brilliantly precise steering ensures it's a riot to throw around a country road, yet it is practical enough to use as a daily drive. Power is sent to the front wheels but specialist sports suspension and Torque Vectoring Control, which balances torque between the front wheels, means the spicy Fiesta remains glued to the road at all times.
£17,395
4/5
Ford Focus RS
A specially tuned 2.3-litre EcoBoost engine will power the most ferocious Focus to ever grace a Ford showroom when it arrives next year. Ken Block acted as a consultant on the project, which should give some indication of how banzai the 320+bhp monster will be when it finally hits roads. Ford has revealed that the Focus RS features a constant four-wheel-drive system that can shift power between the front and rear axles for optimum grip. Block also let slip that a special 'Drift Mode' can be activated that sends maximum power to the rear wheels for epic skids.
£TBA
5/5
Ford GT
The American marque stunned the Detroit motor show this year with the unveiling of its upcoming GT: a 600bhp speed machine that is decked out in carbonfibre to keep weight to a minimum and mates a 3.5-litre V6 with battery power for ultimate hypercar performance. The model takes styling inspiration from the classic Ford GT40 yet will feature the marque's recently unveiled Sync 3 infotainment technology, which is constantly connected to the web for over-the-air updates and app support.
£TBA