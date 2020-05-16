Avoid lockdown weight gain: this nutritionist has blacklisted five foods, and you're not gonna like it

With the recent announcement of an extended lockdown period, it is becoming more and more important to eat well and exercise if you want to manage your weight at home. Losing weight fast at home is not all that difficult, especially if you follow the below weight loss tips from a performance nutritionist. Good news is that you don't even need to go full keto for weight loss either, although it might help (just saying).

Is it impossible to lose weight at home? According to Simon Jurwik, performance nutritionist and commercial director at Bulk Powders, it isn't, not by a long shot. In fact, some simple changes in lifestyle and diet can lead to big results and you don't even have to do bodyweight workouts at home or run for hours on end to shed pounds.

We asked a few questions to Simon about how to maximise lockdown weight loss effectively.

Fitbit Versa 2 | Prices from £199 at Amazon UK

The Versa 2 features advanced cardio tracking as well as the usual steps and sleep stuff, and has Alexa built in. It's also unusually stylish for a Fitbit, and via its excellently presented app and sprawling ecosystem, you can use it as the basis of a complete fitness and diet programme. You can also enter your meals to log calories consumed, so you can have all your dietary data in one place.View Deal

Drinking more water can certainly help (Image credit: Getty Images)

What's the best way to avoid weight gain/lose weight in isolation?

As Simon explains, "to avoid weight gain or to lose weight, you need to maintain calories – compared to your energy expenditure – to avoid weight gain or in a deficit for weight loss."

If this sounds a bit too complicated, here is what it means: you need to eat less than your maintenance calories in order to lose weight. Maintenance calories are what your body needs to function: on average, it is around 2000 kcal for women and 2500 kcal for men.

"A good way to do this is tracking your calories so you have a better understanding of how much you’re eating." Simon adds "If you don’t like specifically calorie tracking, then start monitoring your portion sizes. If you need to lose weight, simply reduce the portion sizes."

Calorie tracking can be made easy with apps like MyFitnessPal which can scan barcodes and do the addition for you, no need to calculate carbs/fat/protein manually.

Avoid takeaways if you don't want to get obese (Image credit: Getty)

Top five food items to avoid if you don't want to gain weight

Simon doesn't believe in bad foods although even he wouldn't recommend chowing down on takeaway every morning. His motto is "everything in moderation". "Nonetheless, I would say to limit your consumption of the below whilst in lockdown as they are more calorie dense" he adds.

Processed foods : processed foods has loads of additives and artificial ingredients to make them last longer and give them a more articulated taste.

: processed foods has loads of additives and artificial ingredients to make them last longer and give them a more articulated taste. Alcohol : as we mentioned here on T3, cutting alcohol can help weight loss significantly, without changing anything else.

: as we mentioned here on T3, cutting alcohol can help weight loss significantly, without changing anything else. Refined sugar : refines sugar is unhealthy for many reasons. It spikes insulin levels and doesn't have any nutritional value. It can cause addiction, damage your teeth and hurt your organs too.

: refines sugar is unhealthy for many reasons. It spikes insulin levels and doesn't have any nutritional value. It can cause addiction, damage your teeth and hurt your organs too. Chocolate bars : not only these contain a very high amount of sugar most usually, they also have quite few additives too. Try snacking on protein bars or beef and vegan jerky instead.

: not only these contain a very high amount of sugar most usually, they also have quite few additives too. Try snacking on protein bars or beef and vegan jerky instead. Takeaways: just like processed food, takeaway is high in calories and has a bad combination of bad fats, unhealthy carbs and high sugar content.

Promixx MiiXR X7 Performance Nutrition Food Blender – 7 Piece Set – Black | Buy it for £89.99 at Amazon UK

Instead of snacking on chocolate all the time, how about having a smoothie? The Promixx MiiXR X7 is a performance blender with two different mixer heads, two Tritan bottles and two no-leak lids so you can carry your freshly made smoothies with you. The 700w motor pulverises anything you put in this blended in a matter of seconds. The Promixx MiiXR X7 is dishwasher safe but also easy to hand-wash, too, thanks to the ergonomic shape of the bottles.View Deal

Eat all your five-a-day in one go if you wish (Image credit: Getty Images)

Top five food items to include in your diet to lose weight

When it comes to weight loss, Simon vouches for calorie deficit: "You should try and eat a well balanced diet so you get the right amount of nutrients and minerals." Ideally, you would like to eat your five a day, a mix of fruits and vegetables, to make sure your vitamin levels are topped up.

It's easier than you think to add more greens to your meals: have some tomatoes with your breakfast bacon and eggs, have an apple mid-morning, some asparagus and kale with your lunch, a banana in the afternoon and half an avocado with your tea.

Simon recommends the following food groups to be included in your diet for effective weight loss:

High protein foods such as chicken, nuts and eggs: protein is great for muscle recovery and weight loss too.

such as chicken, nuts and eggs: protein is great for muscle recovery and weight loss too. Low GI foods such as oatmeal, sweet potato and legumes: these will fill you up for longer and have a range of health benefits as well.

such as oatmeal, sweet potato and legumes: these will fill you up for longer and have a range of health benefits as well. Fruits : pick more fibrous ones like pears, raspberry and avocado.

: pick more fibrous ones like pears, raspberry and avocado. Vegetables : especially green veg tend to be high in protein and fibre, such as kale, spinach and the likes.

: especially green veg tend to be high in protein and fibre, such as kale, spinach and the likes. Water: "I know this isn’t a food item but I think water is something that people often forget about and it’s important to keep hydrated!" Simon explains.

Is keto diet the key to weight loss? (Image credit: Fresh n Lean)

Is there a special diet that can help you lose weight faster?

"Ultimately, it comes down to adherence. If you find going lower carb keto diet is easier for you to stick with, then that’s a good option. If you prefer intermittent fasting and you find you can stick to it, then that’s one to explore" – Simon adds.

The key here is sticking to the diet and not jumping from one fad to the other. Once you found the diet you can keep to – it doesn't have to be an extreme one either – just let your body adjust and eventually, you'll see the results.

The most important thing to remember is that once you get healthy, weight loss will come naturally. It's not about chasing after pounds lost; what's more important is to ease yourself into a healthy lifestyle and a sustainable diet. That will make you lose weight and keep it off, too.

FitBit Aria 2 smart bathroom scale | Buy it for £119.99 at Amazon UK

This clever scale tells you your weight, BMI and body fat percentage – which is all a lot of people want. It then reports this to your Fitbit account, so you can monitor your weight trends and use it alongside your Fitbit wearable's daily calorie-burn estimates. Add MyFitnessPal or Fitbit's own dietary features and you can then sync your meal-plans, daily calories consumed and weight goals, if you want.View Deal

Exercising regularly is not necessary for weight loss but it can certainly help (Image credit: Getty Images)

Is exercising necessary for weight loss/maintenance?

In Simon's opinion, it's important to make a distinction between people who already have a certain muscle mass and people who 'just' want to lose weight: "It depends, if you’re aiming to maintain a certain amount of muscle mass, you would need to continue exercising and in particular, resistance training, to hold onto the muscle mass you have."

Cardio has long been used for weight loss, let it be running on treadmills, indoor cycling or indoor rowing. But resistance training is also a great way to burn calories as well as doing HIIT workouts. The best resistance training for weight loss are the ones that use compound exercises, like this full body workout or this two-day push-pull workout.

"Similarly, if you’ve just completed a diet, which incorporated exercising and calorie restriction, you’ll need to continue completing the same level of exercise to maintain your weight. If you were to just stop, your calorie expenditure would go down and you will likely gain weight" – Simon concludes.

SIXPAD Electric Muscle Stimulation Training Gear | Prices from £175 at Amazon UK

SIXPAD training gear won't replace hard work but it can make it more effective. These cordless pads can effectively enhance muscle stimulation and can "help users achieve a 8% improvement in abdominal muscle size after 4 weeks alongside a balanced diet and exercise" – or so does SIXPAD claim. A great alternative to midday runs, using the SIXPAD won't make you sweat but will still provide some degree of muscle stimulation.View Deal

Supplement-wise, Bulk Powders has you covered (Image credit: Bulk Powders)

Can supplements help maintain/lose weight and if so, which ones?

Understandably, Simon knows a lot about supplements: "supplements can contribute to maintaining/losing weight when incorporated into a balanced diet. For example, if you follow a ketogenic diet, Bulk Powders has several products that are low in carbohydrates such as our Complete Keto Protein Shake, Complete Greens and Electrolyte tablets."

Supplements can come in many shapes and sizes and supplementing your diet doesn't necessarily mean chugging down gallons of protein shakes or weight gainers. Especially if you are following a strict diet, like the vegan diet or the aforementioned keto diet, taking some supplements will be inevitable to support your metabolism.

When using supplements to lose weight, our product Cutting Edge, contains Glucomannan which contributes to weight loss in the context of a calorie restricted diet.