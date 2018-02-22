Land Rover has made the ultimate smartphone for adventurers

Land Rover has just launched something new, and it's not a luxury SUV – it's a smartphone. Meet the Land Rover Explore.

The Explore claims to be "the toughest phone in the world", and is designed to work in places other phones can’t reach.

Inspired by Land Rover’s spirit of adventure mentality, it can cope with extreme temperatures from freezing cold to blistering heat, thermal shock, intense humidity and vibration exposure.

Perhaps what's most impressive is the claimed battery life – two full days with the screen constantly on.

Adding to its durability credentials, the smartphone can also survive being submerged in salt water at a depth of 1.8 metres.

The 5-inch full HD screen can be controlled when wet and while wearing gloves, and includes a customisable dashboard with instant access to weather information, mapping data, compass and SOS light.

This should make it the ideal phone for hiking, biking, skiing or off-road adventures.

The phone is fully compatible with all Land Rover in-car Apps and comes running Android Nougat (not the latest Oreo, although an update is planned).

The smartphone is also compatible with a number of optional accessory packs:

Adventure Pack: 3600mAh additional battery, 25 x 25mm ceramic patch GPS antenna, TPU protective case, Stainless steel carabiner with canvas strap, IP68 and 1.8-metre drop tested

Bike Pack: Bike mount and case for both stem and handlebar

Battery Pack: Additional 4,370mAh of battery capacity, IP68 and 1.8-metre drop tested

The Land Rover Explore is priced at £599, thats's including the Adventure Pack, and will be revealed at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona on 26th February.

Specs

Display: 5-inch FHD display, Corning Gorilla Glass 5, optimised for outdoor use

OS: Android Nougat OS, with scheduled upgrade to Oreo

RAM: 4GB

Storage: 64GB, expandable via microSD

Chip: Deca-core 2.6GHz 64 bit MTK Helio X27 chipset with dual SIM functionality

Camera: 16MP

Front camera: 8MP front camera

Battery: 4000mAh plus add-on battery pack

Durability: IP68 splash, water and dust resistance

Drop-proof: 1.8 metres with factory-fitted screen protector