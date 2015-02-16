Jaguar XFR-S car porn

1/10
Daddy cool

Daddy cool

The raucous, 5-litre supercharged V8 pulls a hefty 542bhp.

2/10
No need for gloves

No need for gloves

The steering wheel can warm hands at the touch of a button. It also makes the car go left and right

3/10
Feel like a knob?

Feel like a knob?

The classic Jag rising gear-switcher dial and start/stop button are present and correct

4/10
Environmental control

Environmental control

The seats can be both warmed and cooled as required

5/10
Touchscreen control

Touchscreen control

This seven-inch LCD touchscreen handles your entertainment and navigation. Rear-seat screens and TV tuner are optional

6/10
Plug me in

Plug me in

As well as your basic satnav and entertainment, you can also connect your Android or iOS phone - or anything with a USB out

7/10
Faster than it looks

Faster than it looks

Compensating for all the "sensible" features, theJaguar XFR-S Sportbrake does 0-62mph in 4.8secs

8/10
Back up

Back up

On the rear, there's a pin-sharp reversing camera with on-screen guides

9/10
Fill your boots

Fill your boots

There's also a massive 1,675 litres of load space

10/10
Music for cars

Music for cars

...While audiophiles will love the powerful 825W Meridian surround sound system

